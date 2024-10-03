2026 athlete Jaziel Hart recaps recent Michigan trip, talks upcoming visits

Jaziel Hart (Photo by Photo courtesy of Jaziel Hart)

Class of 2026 three-star athlete Jaziel Hart has taken one fall visit already, and has at least two more trips coming up. The North Cross School (Roanoke, Va.) defensive back/wide receiver was at Michigan on Sept. 21. Next, he is planning to be at Tennessee on Oct. 19 when the Volunteers host Alabama. Then, Hart is scheduled to be at Penn State's regular-season finale versus Maryland on Nov. 30. It is possible Hart adds more visits to the calendar as well, but that still needs to be figured out. Hart spoke to Rivals to detail his experience at Michigan and discuss what he is hoping to see on his upcoming trips.

While in Ann Arbor, Hart witnessed a gritty 27-24 win by the Wolverines over USC. He was impressed by Michigan's defense. "Michigan played hard, smash-mouth football when they played USC," Hart said. "They struggled on offense to move the ball consistently, but them defensive backs and the defense (as a whole) took care of business." The September trip was the second time that Hart was on U-M's campus, but it was the first time he was able to take in the atmosphere at Michigan Stadium ("The Big House") during a game. "That was the first game-day visit I’ve taken to Michigan, but I was up there this summer for a camp invite," Hart explained. "So, that was my second time (in Ann Arbor) and the energy was even better." Hart was unable to take any trips this past weekend due to the weather, and doesn't have anything planned for the next couple of weekends, but he is looking forward to returning to Knoxville soon. Hart also visited the Volunteers in June and had a good experience then. This time around, he will get a chance to see a potential top-five matchup between Tennessee (currently ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Poll) and Alabama (currently ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Poll). "I’m hoping to see the staff show the same love they always do, but mainly for them to be dialed in and ready to compete with Alabama," Hart said about Tennessee. As mentioned, Hart will then conclude the 2024 regular season in Happy Valley. He was last at Penn State in May. He has built strong relationships with PSU head coach James Franklin, associate head coach/defensive recruiting coordinator/cornerbacks coach Terry M. Smith, co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter and several other coaches on the staff. "I’m hoping to also see the same amount of love and the energy there, especially from the coaches," Hart said about Penn State. I also (want to see) them show out against Maryland, especially with their strong defense."