2025 VISAA State Basketball Poll - Edition 1 (1-13-25)

The first Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Boys Basketball Poll for the 2024-25 campaign was released on Tuesday, January 13th,

Here's a rundown...

Blue Ridge leads the way atop the Division I rankings, just ahead of last year's State Champ, Paul VI.

Miller School, which won the Division II crown, sits at the top in the D-2 rankings, ahead of Norfolk Collegiate.

Fairfax Christian and Stuart Hall check in as the No. 1 teams in D-3 and D-4, respectively.

You can visit the VISAA web site - VISAA.org - for more.

View Poll Here



