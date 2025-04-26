2025 NFL Draft Tracker of Virginia Natives

Below, we track players from the Commonwealth of Virginia who are selected in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
2025 NFL Draft Tracker of VA Natives:
Round 1:
14. TE Tyler Warren - Indianapolis Colts - Penn State - Atlee High School
28. DT Tyleik Williams - Detroit Lions - Ohio State - Unity Reed High School (formerly Stonewall Jackson)
Round 2:
38. RB TreVeyon Henderson - New England Patriots - Ohio State - Hopewell High School
59. OLB/DE Mike Green - Baltimore Ravens - Marshall - Lafayette High School
Round 3:
93. S Jonas Sanker - New Orleans Saints - Virginia - The Covenant School
99. OT Charles Grant - Las Vegas Raiders - William & Mary - Churchland High School
102. WR Tai Felton - Minnesota Vikings - Maryland - Stone Bridge High School
Round 5:
158. WR KeAndre-Lambert Smith - Los Angeles Chargers - Auburn - Maury High School
Round 6:
209. DE/OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland - Philadelphia Eagles - Virginia Tech - Indian River High School
212. CB Robert Longerbeam - Baltimore Ravens - Rutgers - Alexandria City High School (formerly T.C. Williams)