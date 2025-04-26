Published Apr 26, 2025
2025 NFL Draft Tracker of Virginia Natives
Matthew Hatfield
Below, we track players from the Commonwealth of Virginia who are selected in the 2025 National Football League Draft.


2025 NFL Draft Tracker of VA Natives:

Before he helped Ohio State win a National Championship, TreVeyon Henderson was a record-setting running back who earned Gatorade VA Football Player of the Year honors in 2019 and member of two state title winning teams at Hopewell High School (Photo by Bob Lanum, BobLimages.com)

Round 1:

14. TE Tyler Warren - Indianapolis Colts - Penn State - Atlee High School

28. DT Tyleik Williams - Detroit Lions - Ohio State - Unity Reed High School (formerly Stonewall Jackson)

Round 2:

38. RB TreVeyon Henderson - New England Patriots - Ohio State - Hopewell High School

59. OLB/DE Mike Green - Baltimore Ravens - Marshall - Lafayette High School

Round 3:

93. S Jonas Sanker - New Orleans Saints - Virginia - The Covenant School

99. OT Charles Grant - Las Vegas Raiders - William & Mary - Churchland High School

102. WR Tai Felton - Minnesota Vikings - Maryland - Stone Bridge High School

Round 5:

158. WR KeAndre-Lambert Smith - Los Angeles Chargers - Auburn - Maury High School

Round 6:

209. DE/OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland - Philadelphia Eagles - Virginia Tech - Indian River High School

212. CB Robert Longerbeam - Baltimore Ravens - Rutgers - Alexandria City High School (formerly T.C. Williams)