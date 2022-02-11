2024 Virginia DB Zahir Rainer details new Penn State offer
For the Penn State staff, summer camps are an important evaluation tool in the recruiting process. Numerous offers and relationships are formed coming out their prospect camps.
It was no different for 2024 Zahir Rainer, the Virginia defensive back camped for the Nittany Lions this previous summer and after another season of film, Coach Anthony Poindexter was ready to extend an offer.
"My father (Wali Rainer) texted me and told me that Penn State was gonna offer me, then coach (Anthony) Poindexter confirmed it" Rainer recalled. "I'm super blessed for Coach Poindexter to see that potential in me to offer me."
