If you’re a fan of Virginia High School Basketball, then the St. James School in Springfield, VA is the place to be from Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23 for the 2024 VHSL Live event. The event will showcase many of the top teams and players from around the entire Commonwealth during the evaluation period, also known as the live period. It’s the specific time of year when college coaches can watch and athlete compete in person or visit their school. There also are even a few programs from outside Virginia set to participate. See Full 2024 VHSL VA Live Schedule Here Games are slated to run on four different courts hourly each day, beginning 4 PM EST until 10 PM EST on Friday; 9 AM EST to 10 PM EST on Saturday; 9 AM EST until 2 PM EST on Sunday. Of the 48 schools that competed in the inaugural 2023 edition, ten went undefeated. From those ten, three teams – South Lakes, Patriot and Tuscarora – found themselves playing for VHSL State Basketball Championships nine months later. This year, 65 schools are slated to compete in 17 different divisions. That includes reigning Class 6 State Champ South Lakes, defending Class 4 State Champ Hampton and reigning Class 2 State Champ John Marshall. In addition to those three teams that won state titles this past March, there are 16 schools competing in this year’s VA Live that are coming off State Tournament appearances: Albemarle, Bruton, Green Run, Hayfield, James Madison, James Monroe, Landstown, L.C. Bird, Loudoun Valley, Massaponax, Oscar Smith, Patriot, Potomac, Spotswood, Tuscarora and West Potomac. Watch Friday’s Games Here Watch Saturday’s Games Here Watch Sunday’s Games Here Below, we highlight some storylines to follow . . .



South Lakes Class of 2025 talent Jordan Scott led the Seahawks to their first state title last winter and earned VHSL Class 6 State Player of the Year honors (Bob Lanum, BobLimages.com)

Marquee Matchup: There are plenty of matchups to circle on the schedule, but the one that sticks out above the rest to us comes on Friday night at 7 PM on Court 1 when John Marshall faces South Lakes. They not only won VHSL State Championships by the widest scoring margins this past winter, but boast perhaps the two highest regarded prospects in the event. For South Lakes, it is led by Jordan Scott, a silky smooth 6-foot-7 forward who was tabbed the VHSL Class 6 State Player of the Year for his steady all-around play. The Rivals four-star who checks in at No. 87 in the country by Rivals.com put up 18.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Mississippi State is among the newest suitors for him to go with Florida State, Maryland, Michigan State and a host of others. On the John Marshall side of the ledger, they’ve graduated the last two Class 2 State Player of the Year recipients in Dennis Parker Jr. (NC State) and Damon ‘Redd’ Thompson Jr. (James Madison). Next in line for that honor could very well be 6-foot-8 forward Latrell Allmond, a two-time All-State pick who is among the nation’s most sought after prospects from the Class of 2026. Allmond has more than a dozen offers, including adding Kansas and Oklahoma State just this month.





A key cog to Hampton's VHSL Class 4 state title last winter, Gavin Kay is a prospect to watch from the Class of 2026 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Albemarle – Though Vermont signee Ben Wesson and VMI Football signee Noah Grevious graduate from their State Final Four squad, veteran Head Coach Greg Maynard should field another very competitive group with 6-foot-4 forward Derrius Jones from the Class of 2026 and 6-foot-4 forward Makai Ragland from the Class of 2027 playing key roles. Green Run – Coming off their fourth regional title in five seasons and fifth State Playoff appearance in six years, the Stallions will be one of the top contenders yet again in Class 5 under Head Coach Kenneth Harris. Back are a pair of All-State performers in First Team forward David ‘Trey’ Miller (14.5 PPG, 8 RPG) and point guard Kassidy Jackson (11 PPG, 5 APG) , a Second Team selection. Hopewell – The Blue Devils graduate their top scorer from last season in Shawn Long (20.5 PPG), but bring back a pair of talents from the Class of 2026 who put up over 23 points per contest in guard Nick Byrd (13.5 PPG, 2.2 SPG) and center Jamese Jordan (10 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.3 BPG). They also just added 6-foot-7 wing DeShawn Spellman, a First Team All-State performer in Class 6 at Landstown. Spellman has such offers to date from College of Charleston, Hampton, Old Dominion and Radford. Hampton – Although State POY Malik Johnson heads off to D-2 Elizabeth City State in North Carolina, there is plenty of talent in the fold for Eric Brown’s Crabbers to be back in the title hunt. Rising junior 6-foot-7 big man Gavin Kay (8.5 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.7 BPG) is the centerpiece, drawing interest from a host of Division I programs. Complementing him on the front-line is versatile 6-foot-4 forward Abraham Taft (9.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 1.6 BPG, 1.6 SPG), also from the Class of 2026. Hayfield – Coach Carlos Poindexter’s Hawks are no strangers to the Championship conversation, winning back-to-back VHSL Class 6 titles in 2022-2023 and fresh off a fourth consecutive State Final Four trip. Amazingly, they did it with five brand new starters in the lineup last season. Class of 2026 guard Phenix Card (8.4 PPG, 1.7 SPG) looks to be the next standout for the Hawks, boasting a 3.9 GPA in the classroom and having landed his first offer from Stetson back at the end of May. John Marshall – Coach Ty White has another star-studded group, headed up by the aforementioned Allmond. The Justices also have added reigning two-time Class 1 State Player of the Year from Lancaster, guard Troy Henderson, who has scooped up offers from American, Florida Gulf Coast and Wagner so far in the month of June. Aiden Argabright, one of the more efficient scorers on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, is another stock riser in the backcourt who added offers from Hofstra, Richmond, Murray State and Sam Houston State in the month of May alone. Landstown – Last season, Head Coach Dwight Robinson reached career win No. 400 as the Eagles secured their eighth State Tournament berth and won their fourth regional crown. While they said good-bye to a handful of seniors, including guard Demeir Pollard to nearby Virginia Wesleyan, expect the Eagles to be battling among the best in Class 6 as usual. Robinson’s son, rising freshman guard Damien Robinson, may be poised to etch his name alongside the most prolific scorers in school history like Michael Christmas (James Madison & Longwood) and step-brother Donald Hand Jr. (Boston College). L.C. Bird – With 266 victories and five State Tournament Final Four trips, Head Coach Troy Manns has cemented the Skyhawks as one of the most consistent programs in the Commonwealth on a year in, year out basis. Only three seniors graduate for the Class 5 runner-up from a season ago when they went 24-3 overall in what might’ve been Manns’ best coaching job considering they didn’t boast some of the star quality of past teams. One of the returnees to keep an eye on is Class of 2025 prospect and 6-foot-2 guard John Uzochukwu, a Second Team All-State selection. Patriot – Even though All-State honorees Tey Barbour (Harvard) and Isaiah Vick graduate, the Pioneers have established themselves as annual contenders in under Head Coach Sherman Rivers. They don’t re-build, but rather re-load at Patriot. Expect for some new faces to emerge alongside one of the few returnees with experience, 5-foot-10 guard Kai Wilcox from the Class of 2026. South Lakes – Clearly, the headliner is Scott, who rates among the most skilled swingmen across the entire East Coast. While there are some key holes to fill with the graduation of blue-collar big man Aiden Billings (Duquesne football), stretch-4 David Rochester (Brown basketball) and playmaking guard Brian Kennedy among nine seniors, don’t expect a drop-off for the Seahawks. To go with Scott, 6-foot-1 guard Sol Vita from the Class of 2025 has shined in a number of big games and figures to be primed for a strong senior season.



James Monroe's Makel Minor put up 680 points as a freshman for a Yellowjackets team that won its first regional title in 38 years (Bob Lanum, BobLimages.com)