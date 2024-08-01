Advertisement
2024 Hidden Valley Titans Preview

Will Garlick • VirginiaPreps
Writer VirginiaPreps.com
@willvapreps
Will Garlick has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2006. Will served 20 years in the US Air Force and received his Masters degree from Florida Institute of Technology. Email williamgarlick@yahoo.com

Hidden Valley High School
Head Coach Scott Weaver
2023 record 1-9 (D3)

2024 Schedule Maxpreps

The Titans made the playoffs in the Fall of 2021 and made the playoffs again in 2022 despite a 3-7 record. Last year they dropped to 1-9 with their only win being a 30-6 win over Blacksburg.

Offense

Senior running back Israel Guerrero is the top returning offensive performer. Guerrero had 273 yards on 67 carries with four touchdowns while adding 12 receptions for 112 receiving yards. Kohen Whitenack is a returning starter and should see a bigger role in the offense.Senior Japhon English takes over at starting quarterback after catching 15 passes as a receiver last season. He is one of the fastest players on the team and he runs track.



RB Israel Guerrero i Photo Courtesy KymnImages Photography, LLC
RB Israel Guerrero i Photo Courtesy KymnImages Photography, LLC
