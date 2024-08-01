Senior running back Israel Guerrero is the top returning offensive performer. Guerrero had 273 yards on 67 carries with four touchdowns while adding 12 receptions for 112 receiving yards. Kohen Whitenack is a returning starter and should see a bigger role in the offense.Senior Japhon English takes over at starting quarterback after catching 15 passes as a receiver last season. He is one of the fastest players on the team and he runs track.







