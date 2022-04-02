 VirginiaPreps - 2023 Virginia ATH Krystian Williams adds Rutgers offer, planning visit
2023 Virginia ATH Krystian Williams adds Rutgers offer, planning visit

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

With three commits now in the fold for Rutgers Football’s 2023 class, they are actively on the hunt looking for another recruit to join the ranks and become a Scarlet Knight.

One of the newest names to pop up on the board is Virginia three-star Krystian Williams who is currently listed as a wide receiver, but the RFootball staff actually prefers him as a safety.

He added an offer earlier this week from the program and spoke with TKR about it below.

“I was on a video call with the coaching staff and I got to talk with them and learn more about what Rutgers Football is,” Williams told TKR. “Then coach (Greg) Schiano popped in for a bit, we talked about the program and then he offered me.”

