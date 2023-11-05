2023 VHSL Football First Round Playoff Pairings Released
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 5, 2023
Charlottesville, Va. – The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 VHSL first round region playoff pairings for each classification.
The playoffs begin on November 9 and culminate with the State Football Championships on December 9 - held at University of Virginia (for Class 6 and Class 5), Liberty University (Class 4 and Class 3) and Salem Stadium (Class 2 and Class 1).
In addition, the final VHSL Ratings and Top 20 Rankings for the 2023 football season are included with links below.
2023 VHSL Football Playoff Brackets
2023 VHSL Final Weekly Ratings