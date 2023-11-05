FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 5, 2023

Charlottesville, Va. – The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 VHSL first round region playoff pairings for each classification.

The playoffs begin on November 9 and culminate with the State Football Championships on December 9 - held at University of Virginia (for Class 6 and Class 5), Liberty University (Class 4 and Class 3) and Salem Stadium (Class 2 and Class 1).

In addition, the final VHSL Ratings and Top 20 Rankings for the 2023 football season are included with links below.





Please click the link below:

2023 VHSL Football Playoff Brackets





Please click the links below:

2023 VHSL Final Weekly Ratings

2023 VHSL Final Weekly Top 20



