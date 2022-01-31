2023 in-state OL Surber energized by first meeting with UVa's Elliott
Cole Surber had never met Tony Elliott prior to his visit to Virginia this weekend. The 2023 in-state offensive line target came away impressed.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Surber replied when asked about the Wahoos’ new head coach. “You were just taken by what he had to say. Everything he said. The weight of everything he laid out. The strength behind his voice was incredible.”
“He’s a man who not only make you a great football player but an even better man. He will make sure you succeed through life,” Surber continued. “He is a family faith person and he is dedicated he surrounds himself with.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news