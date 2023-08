For the first time since 2013 the Springers are on the move. The Springers in 2023 will be a member of Region 6A moving up from Class 5 to Class 6. After years of dominating Region 5C and Class 5 with five state championships in eight years, the Springers have a new challenge.

In a tough region with other state title contenders such as Western Branch, Oscar Smith, Manchester and Thomas Dale the Springers will have new challenges, face new adversity and be tested further.

No matter the change in region or class, the goal on Airport Drive remains the same... win it all. To date, only two schools have won back-to-back state titles in different classes... LC Bird (2012-2013) and West Potomac (1989-1990).