2023 Four-Star Mathias Barnwell Lands Notre Dame Offer, Has Visit Set

From ages seven to 12, Mathias Barnwell played youth football for Joe Brennan and Brian Smith, who are both admittedly big Notre Dame football fans. Barnwell, who is a class of 2023 recruit from Fredericksburg (Va.) Riverbend, earned an offer from the Fighting Irish May 24. Receiving a scholarship from Notre Dame meant a lot to him because of his former coaches, who Barnwell says are like family members to him. “I’ve always known about Notre Dame growing up,” Barnwell explained. “My first football coaches were huge Notre Dame fans. They always talked about the school, and we’d watch the games together. Those two made the offer even more special because I had background watching Notre Dame.”

Rivals rates Barnwell as a four-star talent and the No. 52 overall prospect in the 2023 class. (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)

Before Notre Dame offered Barnwell, he already locked in a visit to see campus June 17. Having the offer already is a nice bonus, and the four-star two-way recruit is excited to meet the Irish staff. “We’ve been talking with Coach [Mike] Elston for two or three weeks now,” Barnwell added. “I can already tell that there’s a great environment there. I’ve talked to a few other coaches as well. They show love to my family too. I just can’t wait to get there. “I’m looking forward to the hype. Everyone tells me great things about the school — academically and athletically. I can’t wait to see the school as a whole, see how beautiful campus is and meet the staff and commits. I want to see everything, and I can’t wait.” Rivals lists Barnwell as a tight end recruit and the nation’s No. 52 overall player in the 2023 class. Notre Dame sees Barnwell fitting in on the defensive line.