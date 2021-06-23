Richmond (Va.) Benedictine School 2023 defensive end Joel Starlings already has quite the impressive offer list to his name but made his first visit to West Virginia earlier this week.

Starlings, 6-foot-5, 308-pounds, has collected offers from Georgia, Florida, Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Mississippi, Florida State and a host of others but made the trip to Morgantown to see what the Big 12 Conference program had to offer.