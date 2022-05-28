2022 VISAA All-State Baseball Teams

The Virginia Independent School Athletic Association recently released its 2022 All-State Baseball Teams for Division I, II and III.

Earning Player of the Year honors for D-1 was Carter Schmitt of St. Christopher's. The catcher is headed to Randolph-Macon to play baseball in college.

Schmitt batted .488 with 41 hits, 35 RBI, 13 doubles and three home runs. Additionally, he was named the Deep Run Tournament MVP, Co-Prep League Player of the Year and was ultra consistent at the plate, only striking out five times the entire 2022 campaign.

Tim Hummel, a former Major League Baseball player who starred at Old Dominion, was named the D-1 Coach of the Year. His Cape Henry squad finished 26-3 overall, ending the campaign on an eight-game winning streak and having outscored foes 224-68 on the season. The Dolphins beat Miller School, 5-4 in the Final.

In Division II, Garrett Pancione and Micah Higgins from Highland were selected as Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively. A Radford University commit, Pancione had one of the highlight reel plays of the D-2 State Championship as his triple was one of ten hits for the Hawks, who beat Greenbrier Christian 10-7 for the crown to finish 29-2 overall.



