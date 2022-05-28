2022 VISAA All-State Baseball Teams
The Virginia Independent School Athletic Association recently released its 2022 All-State Baseball Teams for Division I, II and III.
Earning Player of the Year honors for D-1 was Carter Schmitt of St. Christopher's. The catcher is headed to Randolph-Macon to play baseball in college.
Schmitt batted .488 with 41 hits, 35 RBI, 13 doubles and three home runs. Additionally, he was named the Deep Run Tournament MVP, Co-Prep League Player of the Year and was ultra consistent at the plate, only striking out five times the entire 2022 campaign.
Tim Hummel, a former Major League Baseball player who starred at Old Dominion, was named the D-1 Coach of the Year. His Cape Henry squad finished 26-3 overall, ending the campaign on an eight-game winning streak and having outscored foes 224-68 on the season. The Dolphins beat Miller School, 5-4 in the Final.
In Division II, Garrett Pancione and Micah Higgins from Highland were selected as Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively. A Radford University commit, Pancione had one of the highlight reel plays of the D-2 State Championship as his triple was one of ten hits for the Hawks, who beat Greenbrier Christian 10-7 for the crown to finish 29-2 overall.
Walsingham dominated honors at the Division III level to no surprise. Cody Christman was named the Player of the Year and was one of eight Trojans named to the First Team. Christman set school records for home runs in a season (10), career (15) as well as career marks for RBI (109) and runs scored (112).
Ian Heisel was chosen as D-3 Coach of the Year for the fourth time as the Trojans finished 20-7 overall and won their fourth straight state title.
*** Full Teams Here ***