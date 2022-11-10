VHSL 2022 Fall Playoff Preview

6A

(1) Oscar Smith (8-1) vs. (8) Floyd E. Kellam (4-6)

This is the second matchup between Oscar Smith and Floyd E. Kellam in the playoffs. Oscar Smith won the first matchup in 2015 48-13. Oscar Smith is 57-15 in the playoffs winning last season’s state championship. Kellam returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, they are 2-11 overall in the playoffs.

(2) Thomas Dale (9-1) vs. (7) James River (Midlo.) (4-6)

This is the third meeting between Thomas Dale and James River in the playoffs going splitting the last two matchups. Last season James River won 21-19 over Thomas Dale. Thomas Dale is 31-24 in the playoffs. James River is 3-7 in the playoffs.

(3) Manchester (9-1) vs. (6) Cosby (5-5)

This is the third meeting between Manchester and Cosby in the playoffs with the last meeting in 2016 with Manchester winning 21-14 and losing in 2015. Manchester won their regular season matchup 14-3. Manchester is 14-8 in the playoffs. Cosby is 3-7 in the playoffs.

(4) Western Branch (8-2) vs. (5) Franklin County (6-4)

This is the second meeting in the playoffs between these two teams. Last season Western Branch won 35-27 in the playoffs. Western Branch is 11-18 in the playoffs. Franklin County is 4-11 in the playoffs.



6B

(1) Freedom-Woodbridge (10-0) vs. (8) Gar-Field (5-5)

This will be the first meeting in the playoffs between Freedom and Gar-Field. Freedom is 8-7 all-time in the playoffs losing last season in the Regional Finals. Gar-Field lost last season in the second round and is 12-19 all-time in the playoffs.

(2) Battlefield (10-0) vs. (7) Colonial Forge (5-5)

Battlefield is 2-0 all-time in the playoffs against Colonial Forge winning last season matchup 36-14 in the first round. Battlefield is 16-12 all-time in postseason play. Colonial Forge is 19-16 all-time.

(3) Patriot (9-1) vs. (6) Unity Reed (6-4)

This is the second straight year Patriot will play Unity Reed in the postseason with Unity Reed winning 49-35. Patriot is 4-8 all-time in the playoffs. Unity Reed is 6-16 all-time in the playoffs.

(4) John Champe (7-3) vs. (5) Forest Park (6-4)

This will be the first meeting between John Champe and Forest Park in the postseason. John Champe returns to the postseason for the first time since 2019 and carry an all-time record of 3-6 in the playoffs. Forest Park is 2-6 all-time in the playoffs.



6C

(1) Fairfax (10-0) vs. (8) Alexandria City (5-5)

This is the first meeting in the postseason between Fairfax and Alexandria City. Fairfax lost last season in first round and carry an all-time record of 3-12. Alexandria City also lost last season in the first round and carry an all-time record 18-12 in the postseason.

(2) South County (9-1) vs. (7) Thomas Edison (6-4)

This is the first meeting between South County and Thomas Edison in the postseason. South County lost in the Semifinals last season and carries an all-time record of 24-13 in the playoffs. Thomas Edison returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and carries a 14-17 all-time postseason record.

(3) West Springfield (8-2) vs. (6) Hayfield (7-3)

This is the first matchup between West Springfield and Hayfield in the postseason. West Springfield lost in the second round last year; they are 8-11 all-time. Hayfield is 8-15 all-time in the postseason and their first time since 2018.

(4) Lake Braddock (8-2) vs. (5) James Robinson (7-3)

This is the eighth meeting between these two teams with Lake Braddock leading 5-2 in the series. Lake Braddock won last year’s matchup 35-20. Lake Braddock is 24-24 all-time in the postseason. James Robinson lost in the second round last year and is 32-27 all-time in the postseason.



6D

(1) James Madison (7-3) vs. (8) Washington-Liberty (5-5)

This is the second meeting between these two teams the first since 2016. Washington-Liberty is 1-7 all-time in the playoffs and looking for their first postseason win since 2010. James Madison is 22-24 all-time in the postseason and is looking to make their second straight State Championship game.

(2) Centreville (8-2) vs. (7) Chantilly (5-5)

This is the third meeting between these two teams with Centreville winning last postseasons matchup. Centreville is 29-21 all-time in the playoffs. Chantilly is 17-19 all-time in the postseason.

(3) Westfield (6-4) vs. (6) Herndon (6-4)

This is the third postseason meeting between these two teams with Westfield winning the previous two. Westfield is 44-14 all-time in the playoffs. Herndon is 1-7 with their last win coming in 1985.

(4) Langley (7-3) vs. (5) Yorktown (7-3)

This is the third meeting between these two with them splitting the first two meetings. Langley is 8-12 all-time in the playoffs and looking for their first win in the playoffs since 2013. Yorktown is 12-25 all-time in the playoffs.





5A

(1) Green Run (10-0) vs. (8) Hickory (3-7)

This is the first meeting between these two teams. Green Run lost in the region finals last season and is 9-11 all-time in the postseason. Hickory is making their second straight postseason appearance and is 0-1 all-time.

(2) Kempsville (9-1) vs. (7) Tallwood (4-6)

Is the second time these two teams are meeting in the postseason and the first since 1994. Kempsville is 8-14 all-time in the playoffs and Tallwood is 2-11 all-time as well.

(3) Frank W. Cox (8-2) vs. (6) Bayside (6-4)

This is the fifth matchup between these two teams in the playoffs with Cox leading the series 3-1. Cox is looking for their first win in the playoffs 2018 and is 3-12 all-time. Bayside is looking for their first win since 2016 and 10-16 all-time.

(4) Salem (7-3) vs. (5) Indian River (7-3)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Salem is 21-17 all-time in the playoffs. Indian River is 22-14 all-time in the playoffs.



5B

(1) Maury (7-1) vs. Bye

Maury is on a bye this week and they are 17-18 all-time in the playoffs and are looking to get back to the state championship game after losing in it last season.

(2) Nansemond River (7-) vs. Bye

Nansemond River is on a bye this week and are 14-14 all-time in the playoffs

(3) Kecoughtan (7-3) vs. (6) Norview (4-6)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Kecoughtan is looking for their first playoff win since 2015 and carry an all-time record of 9-11. Norview is looking for their first playoff win since 2016 and carry an all-time record 9-15.

(4) Woodside (7-3) vs. (5) Menchville (5-5)

This is the first meeting in the playoffs between these two teams. Woodside is 8-14 all-time in the playoffs. Menchville is 2-3 all-time in the playoffs.



5C

(1) Highland Springs (10-0) vs. (8) Prince George (1-9)

This is the second meeting between these two teams in the playoffs with Highland Springs winning in 2021 spring season 34-0. Highland Springs is 47-33 in the playoffs. Prince George is 0-3 in the playoffs and is looking for their first postseason win.

(2) Midlothian (9-1) vs. (7) Glen Allen (5-5)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Midlothian is looking to get to the second round for the second straight season and is 1-4 all-time in the playoffs. Glen Allen is 1-3 all-time in the playoffs and looking for their first win since 2018.

(3) L.C. Bird (7-3) vs. (6) Hermitage (6-4)

This is the eighth meeting between these two teams with L.C. Bird is 5-3 all-time. Bird won the last time in 2016. Bird is 38-31 all-time in the playoffs. Hermitage is 21-18 all-time in the playoffs.

(4) Douglas Freeman (8-2) vs. (5) Mills Godwin (6-4)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Douglas Freeman is 9-12 all-time in the playoffs. Mills Godwin is 7 -13 all-time in the playoff with their last win coming in 1996.



5D

(1) Stone Bridge (9-1) vs. (8) William Fleming (5-5)

This is the second meeting in the playoffs between these two teams with Stone Bridge winning the first game. Stone Bridge has posted a 59-17 all-time in the playoffs. William Fleming is 11-18 all-time in the playoffs.

(2) Mountain View (9-1) vs. (7) Albemarle (8-2)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Mountain View is 10-12 all-time in the playoffs. Albemarle is looking for their first postseason win since 2016 and is 3-11 all-time.

(3) Patrick Henry (Rke.) (8-2) vs. (6) Bair Woods (7-3)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Patrick Henry is 11-18 all-time in the playoffs. Bair Woods is 22-8 all-time in the playoffs.

(4) Riverbend (8-2) vs. (5) Woodgrove (7-3)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Riverbend is 4-6 all-time in the playoffs. Woodgrove is 11-8 all-time in the playoffs and looking for first playoff wins since 2019.





4A

(1) Warwick (9-1) vs. (8) Hampton (3-7)

This is the third meeting between these two teams in the playoffs, as they have split the previous two matches. Warwick is 7-14 all-time in the playoffs and looking for first win in playoffs since 2019. Hampton has an all-time record of 8-33 in the playoffs.

(2) King’s Fork (8-2) vs. (7) Deep Creek (5-5)

This is the third meeting between these two teams with King’s Fork winning last year’s matchup. King’s Fork is 12-9 all-time in the playoffs. Deep Creek is 12-20 all-time in the playoffs.

(3) Warhill (7-3) vs. (6) Grafton (6-4)

This is the first matchup between these two teams in the playoffs. Warhill is 4-9 all-time in the playoffs. Grafton is looking for their first win since 2016 in the playoffs and have an all-time record of 5-10.

(4) Churchland (7-3) vs. (5) Heritage (NN) (6-4)

This is the second meeting in the playoffs for these two teams the first since a win for Heritage in 2014. Churchland is 3-12 all-time in the playoffs. Heritage is 12-9 all-time in the playoffs and looking to get first postseason win since 2016.



4B

(1) Dinwiddie (10-0) vs. (8) Powhatan (6-4)

This is the first meeting in the playoffs between these two teams. Dinwiddie is 29-21 all-time in the playoffs. Powhatan is 31-27 all-time in the playoffs and are looking for their first win in the playoffs since 2011.

(2) King George (10-0) vs. (7) Patrick Henry (Ashland) (6-4)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Patrick Henry is 27-21 all-time in the playoffs. King George is 11-16 all-time in the playoffs.

(3) Varina (9-1) vs. (6) Matoaca (6-4)

This is the first meeting in the playoffs for these two teams. Varina is 31-24 all-time and is looking to repeat as champions. Matoaca is 20-22 all-time in the playoffs.

(4) Hanover (8-2) vs. (5) Eastern View (8-2)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Hanover is 14-10 all-time in the playoffs and is back in the playoffs since 2015. Eastern View is 11-8 all-time in the playoffs.



4C

DD(1) Loudoun County (10-0) vs. NW(4) NW John Handley (7-3)

This is the second straight meeting in the playoff between these two teams. Loudoun County is 8-16 all-time in the playoffs. Handley is looking for their first postseason win since 2010 and have an all-time record of 28-24.

NW(2) Sherando (6-4) vs. DD(3) Loudoun Valley (6-3)

This is the second meeting between these two teams the first taking place in 1997. Loudoun Valley is 10-13 all-time in the playoffs. Sherando is 24-18 all-time and looking for first postseason win since 2018.

DD(2) Tuscarora (9-1) vs. NW(3) Millbrook (5-5)

This is the second meeting in the playoffs the first since 2012 which was a Tuscarora win. Millbrook is 3-10 all-time and looking for their first win in playoffs since 2016. Tuscarora is 23-11 all-time in the playoffs.

NW(1) Kettle Run (10-0) vs. DD(4) Heritage (Leesburg) (6-4)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Kettle Run is 9-8 all-time in the playoffs. Heritage is 2-4 all-time in the playoffs.



4D

(1) E.C. Glass (9-1) vs. (8) Halifax County (5-5)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. E.C. Glass is 27-24 all-time in the playoffs. Halifax County is 5-9 all-time in the playoffs and looking for first postseason win since 1991.

(2) Louisa County (10-0) vs. (7) Jefferson Forest (4-6)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Louisa County is 12-17 all-time in the playoffs. Jefferson Forest is 28-17 all-time in the playoffs.

(3) Salem (8-2) vs. (6) Western Albemarle (5-5)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Salem is 79-24 all-time in the playoffs. Western Albemarle is 13-21 all-time in the playoffs.

(4) Orange County (8-2) vs. (5) Amherst County (6-4)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Amherst County is 34-22 all-time in the playoffs. Orange County is 6-15 all-time and looking for first win in playoffs since 1998.





3A

(1) Phoebus (10-0) vs. (8) York (7-3)

This is the fifth meeting between these two teams in the playoffs with Phoebus winning all matchups. Phoebus is 66-20 all-time in the playoffs. York is 20-22 all-time in the playoffs.

(2) Lafayette (9-1) vs. (7) Colonial Heights (6-4)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Colonial Heights is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and looking for their first ever win. Lafayette is 39-20 all-time in the playoffs.

(3) Lake Taylor (9-1) vs. (6) Hopewell (6-4)

This is the second meeting between these two teams in the playoffs with Hopewell winning last year’s matchup. Hopewell is 33-22 all-time in the playoffs. Lake Taylor is 38-25 all-time in the playoffs.

(4) I.C. Norcom (7-3) vs. (5) Southampton (8-2)

This is the second meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. I.C. Norcom is 17-16 all-time in the playoff. Southampton is 33-24 all-time in the playoffs and looking for first win since 2002.



3B

(1) Brentsville District (9-1) vs. (8) James Monroe (2-8)

This is the sixth meeting between these two teams in the playoffs with James Monroe leading series 3-2. Brentsville is 11-17 all-time in the playoffs James Monroe is 48-25 all-time in the playoffs.

(2) Skyline (5-5) vs. (7) Goochland Co. (3-7)

This is the second meeting between these two teams in the playoffs with Goochland winning the first matchup. Goochland is 36-20 all-time in the playoffs. Skyline is 3-9 all-time in the playoffs.

(3) Warren County (5-5) vs. (6) Culpeper County (3-7)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Warren County is 4-7 all-time in the playoffs. Culpeper County is 15-13 all-time in the playoffs.

(4) Armstrong (4-6) vs. (5) Caroline (4-6)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Caroline is 4-7 all-time in the playoffs and looking for first win since 1993. Armstrong is looking for their first ever win in seven postseason appearances.



3C

(1) Liberty Christian (9-1) vs. (8) Rustburg (5-5)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Rustburg is 26-20 in the playoffs. Liberty Christian

(2) Heritage-Lyn (8-2) vs. (7) Staunton (7-3)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Staunton is 15-21 all-time in the playoffs. Heritage is 35-25 all-time in the playoffs.

(3) Brookville (7-3) vs. (6) Wilson Memorial (7-3)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Wilson Memorial is looking for first playoff win since 2014 and has an all-time record of 11-10. Brookville is 46-32 all-time in the playoffs.

(4) Spotswood (8-2) vs. (5) Turner Ashby (8-2)

This is the second meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Spotswood is 7-16 all-time in the playoffs. Turner Ashby is 9-10 and looking for first postseason wins since 2009.



3D

(1) Lord Botetourt (9-1) vs. (8) Hidden Valley (3-7)

This is the fifth meeting between these two teams in the playoffs with it being split 2-2. Lord Botetourt is 20-17 in the playoffs. Hidden Valley is 6-12 all-time in the playoffs.

(2) Magna Vista (7-3) vs. (7) Staunton River (5-5)

This is the third meeting between these two teams in the playoffs with them splitting the first two games. Staunton River is 12-8 all-time in the playoffs. Magna Vista is 27-27 all-time in the playoffs.

(3) Christiansburg (7-3) vs. (6) Abingdon (5-5)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Christiansburg is 16-21 all-time in the playoffs. Abingdon is 13-21 all-time in the playoffs.

(4) Bassett (7-3) vs. (5) Cava Spring (6-4)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Cava Spring is 9-15 all-time and looking for first win since 2012. Bassett is 9-18 all-time in the playoffs.





2A

(1) King William (7-3) vs. (8) Burton (5-5)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. King William is looking to repeat as champion and has a 35-33 all-time playoff record. Burton is 5-12 all-time in the playoffs.

(2) Thomas Jefferson-R (7-3) vs. (7) Amelia County (5-5)

This is the second meeting between these two teams in the playoffs Amelia won last year’s matchup. Thomas Jefferson is 5-7 all-time in the playoffs. Amelia County is 6-13 all-time in the playoffs.

(3) Poquoson (6-4) vs. (6) Nandua (6-4)

This is the third meeting between these two teams in the playoffs Nandua lost the last two. Nandua is 4-18 in the playoffs and looking for first win since 1990. Poquoson is 31-23 in the playoffs.

(4) Greensville County (8-2) vs. (5) Brunswick (5-5)

This is the second meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Greensville is 5- 14 in the playoffs. Brunswick is 10-16 in the playoffs and looking for first win since 2014.





2B

(1) Strasburg (9-1) vs. (8) East Rockingham (4-6)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. East Rockingham is 10-10 all-time in the playoffs. Strasburg is 28-28 all-time in the playoffs.

(2) Luray (8-2) vs. (7) Madison County (6-4)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Madison County is 40-27 in the playoffs. Luray is 9-12 in the playoffs

(3) Central-Woodstock (8-2) vs. (6) Buckingham County (8-2)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Central-W is 12-11 in the playoffs. Buckingham County is 12-18 in the playoffs.

(4) Clarke County (7-3) vs. (5) Stuarts Draft (7-3)

This is the second meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Stuarts Draft is 21-21 in the playoffs. Clarke County is 13-20 all-time in the playoffs.



2C

(1) Radford (9-1) vs. (8) Gretna (5-5)

This is the third meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Radford is 35-30 all-time in the playoffs. Gretna is 32-15 all-time in the playoffs.

(2) Martinsville (9-1) vs. (7) Dan River (6-4)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Martinsville is 34-29 all-time in the playoffs. Dan River is 6-15 all-time in the playoffs.

(3) Glenvar (7-3) vs. (6) Floyd County (7-3)

This is the third meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Glenvar is 16-13 all-time in the playoffs. Floyd Cunty. is 13-15 all-time in the playoffs, falling in the first round to Radford 47-27 a year ago.

(4) Appomattox County (7-3) vs. (5) Alleghany (6-4)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Appomattox County is 34-13 all-time in the playoffs, winning five state titles since 2015. Alleghany is 2-10 all-time in the playoffs and looking for first win since 2010.



2D

(1) Graham (SW) (10-0) vs. (8) Central (Wise) (4-6)

This is the second meeting between these two teams in the playoffs and graham is 1-0. Graham is 46-33 all-time in the playoffs. Central (Wise) is 4-7 all-time in the playoffs.

(2) Ridgeview (9-1) vs. (7) Tazwell (6-4)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Tazwell is 12-20 all-time in the playoffs and looking for first win since 2008. Ridgeview is 4-5 in the playoffs all-time.

(3) Virginia High (8-2) vs. (6) Lee (6-4)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Virginia High is looking for first win since 2013 and is 5-19 in the playoffs. Lee is looking for first win since 2014 and is 11-15 in the playoffs.

(4) Gate City (7-3) vs. (5) Union (7-3)

This is the third meeting between these two teams in the playoffs with the series split. Union is 16-11 in the playoffs all-time. Gate City is 53-22 in the playoffs looking for first win since 2014.





1A

(1) Essex (10-0) vs. (8) Colonial Beach (1-9)

This is the second meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Essex is 45-25 all-time in the playoffs. Colonial Beach is 9-16 in the playoffs and looking for first win since 2016.

(2) King & Queen (8-2) vs. (7) Northampton (5-5)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. King & Queen is 10-8 all-time in the playoffs. Northampton is 4-12 in the playoff and looking for first win since 1995.

(3) Northumberland (7-2) vs. (6) Rappahannock (5-5)

This is the second meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Northumberland is 9-15 all-time in the playoffs. Rappahannock is 9-21 in the playoffs all-time.

(4) West Point (6-4) vs. (5) Westmoreland (4-5)

This is the second meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. West Point has a 9-21 record in the playoffs. Westmoreland has a record of 24-27 in the playoffs.



1B

(1) Riverheads (8-1) vs. Bye

Riverheads are on a bye this week and will look to win their seventh straight State Championship.

(2) Central-Lunenburg (10-0) vs. Bye

After completing their first 10-0 regular season since 1995, Central-Lunenburg is on a bye this week and is 56-35 all-time in the playoffs.

(3) Buffalo Gap (6-4) vs. (6) William Campbell (3-7)

This is the sex meeting between these two teams in the playoffs with William Campbell leading 4-1 in the series. Buffalo Gap has an 18-24 record in the playoffs. William Campbell record in the playoffs is 30-26.

(4) Sussex Central (6-4) vs. (5) Franklin (4-6)

This is the seventh meeting between these two teams in the playoffs with Franklin lead 3-3 in the series. Franklin is 16-18 all-time in the playoffs. Sussex Central is 56-32 in the playoffs.



1C

(1) Galax (6-3) vs. (8) Bath County (4-6)

This is the third meeting between these two teams in the playoffs with them split the first two matchups. Galax is 37-16 all-time in the playoffs. Bath County is 27-18 in the playoffs and looking for first win since 2011.

(2) George Wythe (6-3) vs. (7) Parry McCluer (4-6)

This is the third meeting between these two teams in the playoffs with George Wythe up 2-1. Parry Mccluer is 48-25 in the playoffs. George Wythe is 32-22 in the playoffs all-time.

(3) Narrows (8-1) vs. (6) Covington (3-7)

This is the six meeting between these two teams in the playoffs with Narrows down 3-2 in series. Narrows is 17-25 all-time in the playoffs. Covington is 24-26 all-time in the playoffs.

(4) Grayson County (8-2) vs. (5) Giles (4-5)

This is the fourth meeting between these two teams in the playoffs with Giles win all matchups so far. Grayson County is 5-23 all-time in the playoffs. Giles is 45-25 all-time in the playoffs.



1D

(1) Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (7-3) vs. (8) Hurley (5-4)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Hurley is 6-14 all-time in the playoffs. Patrick Henry is 12-13 all-time in the playoffs.

(2) Twin Springs (7-2) vs. (7) Lebanon (6-4)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Twin Springs is 4-18 all-time in the playoffs. Lebanon is 18-22 in the playoffs and looking for first playoff win since 2009.

(3) Grundy (5-4) vs. (6) Honaker (7-3)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Honaker is looking for first playoff win since 2015 and has an all-time 22-21 record in the playoffs. Grundy is 13-21 all-time in the playoffs.

(4) Rye Cove (7-2) vs. (5) Holston (7-3)

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the playoffs. Rye Cove is looking for their first postseason win since 2002 and has an all-time record of 5-14 in the playoffs. Holston is 11-15 all-time in the playoffs.



