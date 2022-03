2022 VHSL Basketball Championships - Schedule with NFHS Links

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at VCU:

Session 1:

12:30 p.m. - Group 4 Girls Final – Millbrook (25-2) vs. King's Fork (23-3)

Watch on NFHS Network Here

2:30 p.m. - Group 4 Boys Final - Loudoun County (23-6) vs. Varina (24-1)

Watch on NFHS Network Here



Session 2:

6:00 p.m. - Group 3 Girls Final - Carroll County (24-1) vs. Meridian (24-1)

Watch on NFHS Network Here



8:00 p.m. - Group 3 Boys Final - Cave Spring (28-1) vs. Petersburg (22-3)

Watch on NFHS Network Here





Friday, March 11, 2022 at VCU:

Session 1:

12:30 p.m. - Group 6 Girls Final - James Madison (26-2) vs. Osbourn Park (26-1)

Watch on NFHS Network

2:30 p.m. - Group 6 Boys Final - Hayfield (31-0) vs. Battlefield (20-6)

Watch on NFHS Network Here



Session 2:

6:00 p.m. - Group 5 Girls Final - Woodgrove (29-0) vs. Menchville (22-3)

Watch on NFHS Network Here

8:00 p.m. - Group 5 Boys Final - Highland Springs (22-4) vs. Maury (25-2; 22-2)

Watch on NFHS Network Here





Saturday, March 12, 2022 at VCU:

Session 1:

11:00 a.m. - Group 2 Girls Final - Central Wise (25-5) vs. Luray (26-2)

Watch on NFHS Network Here

1:00 p.m. - Group 2 Boys Final – Radford (20-4) vs. John Marshall (21-5)

Watch on NFHS Network Here



Session 2:

4:30 p.m. - Group 1 Girls Final – Honaker (26-3) vs. Buffalo Gap (16-11)

Watch on NFHS Network Here

6:30 p.m. - Group 1 Boys Final – Auburn (21-8) vs. Washington Lee (17-7)

Watch on NFHS Network Here