VirginiaPreps - 2022 VA Athlete Surprised But Excited By UNC Offer

2022 VA Athlete Surprised But Excited By UNC Offer
Quanye Veney, a class of 2022 athlete from Highland Springs (VA) High School was just recently offered by North Carolina wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway.
“Coach Galloway extended my offer and I was shocked,” the 5-foot-9, 160-pounder told THI. “It felt like it was a dream that I would never live. I like that they’re in the ACC.”
The Tar Heels have made an impact on the Virginia native, in part with its recent success recruiting the state, and he’s excited to learn more about Mack Brown’s program. In Veney’s discussions with UNC, the staff has made it clear what they like about his game.
“They said they like the way I can catch and run,” Veney said. “They also like that I can make plays, I can make people miss in open field and that I am a game changer.”
Veney, like many recruits, has seen what Brown and his staff are doing on the recruiting trail, which goes back to landing 5-star cornerback Tony Grimes last month. That was a statement by UNC, but landing Trevion Stevenson was, too. UNC is planting flags in the Commonwealth and the kids there are taking notice.
“I follow the recruiting process a little and it gives me a feel that the program is headed in the right direction,” Veney said. “I have seen a few of Tony’s highlights, he seems like a baller so his commitment just shows the building of the program.”
When the pandemic shutdown allows for visits to take place, Veney will be on campus at UNC.
“I plan on visiting after the pandemic is over,” he said. “I have a couple schools I am trying to check out, mostly every offered one I would like to attend the school.”
Since the state of Virginia has delayed their official season this fall, Veney is trying to figure out what’s next and make the most of it.
“I plan on working on my craft, visiting schools and going to camps,” he said. “With us not be able to play, it gives me more time to get stronger, get faster and focused on some of the little things I need work on.”
Aside from Carolina, he garnered offers from Maryland, Pittsburgh, Boston College and NC State, among others.