Indiana was busy on Monday afternoon, offering three class of 2022 prospects. Top-60 wing Justin Taylor of St. Anne's Belfield (Va.) was included in that trio.

Following his offer, Taylor spoke with TheHoosier.com to talk about his conversation with the Indiana staff and how he should see himself fitting in Indiana's system on both ends of the floor.

"I first got a call from Coach (Kenya) Hunter, and he just introduced himself and brought me through their program a little bit and talked about how much they love my game," Taylor said. "I then talked to Coach (Archie) Miller, who was the one who offered me, and we had a great conversation and will probably have a zoom call here soon."

Taylor helped St. Anne's Belfield to the VISAA D1 quarterfinals as a sophomore while averaging 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. His play earned him Virginia Prep League and VISAA DI all-state honors.

Taylor was also invited to the Team USA mini-camp this year that was later cancelled due to COVID.