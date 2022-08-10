2022 Thomas Dale Knights Preview
2021 RecapThe Knights finished the regular season with a 7-2 mark and advanced to the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season. They were upset in the first round of the Region 6A playoffs by Jame...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news