2022 Roanoke, SW & Central VA Football Standings + Upcoming Schedule
Below, you can find the standings for the districts that make up regions 4D, 3C, 3D, 2C, 2D, 1C and 1D along with upcoming schedules for this week.
BLACK DIAMOND:
Team - District; Overall Record
Twin Valley;0;0;0;0
Grundy;0;0;0;1
Honaker;0;0;0;1
Hurley;0;0;0;1
Week 2 schedule
Ridgeview at Grundy
Honaker at Castlewood
Thomas Walker at Hurley
Twin Valley at Montcalm (W.Va.)
BLUE RIDGE:
Staunton River;0;0;1;0
William Byrd;0;0;1;0
Franklin County;0;0;0;1
Lord Botetourt;0;0;0;1
Northside;0;0;0;1
William Fleming;0;0;0;1
Week 2 schedule
Salem at Franklin County
Cave Spring at Northside
Staunton River at Jefferson Forest
William Byrd at Hidden Valley
Albemarle at William Fleming
Blacksburg at Lord Botetourt
CUMBERLAND:
Castlewood;0;0;1;0
Rye Cove;0;0;1;0
Twin Springs;0;0;1;0
J.I. Burton;0;0;0;1
Eastside;0;0;0;1
Thomas Walker0;0;0;1
Week 2 schedule
Honaker at Castlewood
J.I. Burton at Chilhowie
Lee at Eastside
Northwood at Rye Cove
Thomas Walker at Hurley
Twin Springs at Holston
DOGWOOD:
Appomattox County;0;0;1;0
Dan River;0;0;1;0
Altavista;0;0;0;1
Chatham;0;0;0;1
Gretna;0;0;0;1
Nelson County;0;0;0;1
William Campbell;0;0;0;1
Week 2 schedule
Altavista at Prince Edward County
Appomattox County at Rustburg
Chatham at Tunstall
Magna Vista at Dan River
E.C. Glass at Gretna
Page County at Nelson County
Cumberland at William Campbell
HOGOHEEGEE:
Holston;0;0;1;0
Lebanon;0;0;1;0
Patrick Henry-GS;0;0;1;0
Rural Retreat;;0;0;1;0
Chilhowie;0;0;0;1
Northwood;0;0;0;1
Week 2 schedule
J.I. Burton at Chilhowie
Twin Springs at Holston
Patrick Henry-GS at Lebanon
Northwood at Rye Cove
Eastern Montgomery at Rural Retreat
JEFFERSON:
Albemarle;0;1;0
Louisa County;0;0;1;0
Orange County;0;0;1;0
Western Albemarle;0;0;1;0
Charlottesville;0;0;0;1
Fluvanna County;0;0;0;1
Goochland;0;0;0;1
Monticello;0;0;0;1
Week 2 schedule
Albemarle at William Fleming
James Monroe at Charlottesville
Spotsylvania at Fluvanna County
Collegiate at Goochland
Louisa County at Courtland
Wilson Memorial at Monticello
Culpeper County at Orange County
Western Albemarle at Rockbridge County
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE:
Galax;0;0;1;0
Giles;0;0;1;0
Grayson County;0;0;1;0
Rural Retreat;0;0;1;0
Auburn;0;0;0;1
Bland County;0;0;0;1
George Wythe;0;0;0;1
Week 2 schedule
Craig County at Auburn
Narrows at Bland County
Fort Chiswell at George Wythe
Galax at Giles
Carroll County at Grayson County
MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT:
Union;1;0;1;0
Abingdon;0;0;1;0
Central-Wise;0;0;1;0
Ridgeview;0;0;1;0
Gate City;0;0;0;1
John Battle;0;0;0;1
Lee;0;1;0;1
Week 2 schedule
Abingdon at Christiansburg
Gate City at Radford
John Battle at Virginia High
Lee at Eastside
Marion at Central-Wise
Ridgeview at Grundy
Union at Richlands
PIEDMONT:
Halifax County;0;0;1;0
Mecklenburg County;0;0;1;0
Martinsville;0;0;0;0
George Washington;0;0;0;1
Bassett;0;0;0;1
Tunstall;0;0;0;1
Patrick County;0;0;0;1
Week 2 schedule
Bassett at Liberty Christian
George Washington at Amherst County
Magna Vista at Dan River
Martinsville at Glenvar
Patrick County at Floyd County
Chatham at Tunstall
PIONEER:
Bath County;0;0;1;0
Craig County;0;0;1;0
Narrows;0;0;1;0
Covington;0;0;0;1
Eastern Montgomery;0;0;0;1
Parry McCluer;0;0;0;1
Week 2 schedule
Alleghany at Bath County
Staunton at Covington
Craig County at Auburn
Eastern Montgomery at Rural Retreat
Narrows at Bland County
Riverheads at Parry McCluer
RIVER RIDGE:
Cave Spring;1;0;1;0
Christiansburg;0;0;1;0
Pulaski County;0;0;1;0
Blacksburg;0;0;0;1
Patrick Henry-Roa;0;0;0;1
Salem;0;0;0;1
Hidden Valley;0;1;0;1
Week 2 schedule
Blacksburg at Lord Botetourt
Cave Spring at Northside
Abingdon at Christiansburg
William Byrd at Hidden Valley
Tennessee High (Tenn.) at Pulaski County
Salem at Franklin County
SEMINOLE:
Brookville;0;0;1;0
E.C. Glass;0;0;1;0
Heritage-Lynchburg;0;0;1;0
Jefferson Forest;0;0;1;0
Liberty Christian;0;0;1;0
Rustburg;0;0;1;0
Amherst County;0;0;0;0
Liberty-Bedford;0;0;0;1
Week 2 schedule
George Washington at Amherst County
Turner Ashby at Brookville
E.C. Glass at Gretna
Dinwiddie at Heritage
Staunton River at Jefferson Forest
Liberty at Fort Defiance
Bassett at Liberty Christian
Appomattox County at Rustburg
SHENANDOAH:
Buffalo Gap;0;0;1;0
Riverheads;0;0;1;0
Stuarts Draft;0;0;1;0
Staunton;0;0;0;0
Wilson Memorial;0;0;0;0
Fort Defiance;0;0;0;1
Waynesboro;0;0;0;1
Week 2 schedule
Buffalo Gap at Luray
Riverheads at Parry McCluer
Staunton at Covington
Waynesboro at Stuarts Draft
Wilson Memorial at Monticello
Liberty-Bedford at Fort Defiance
SOUTHWEST:
Tazewell;1;0;1;0
Graham;0;0;1;0
Marion;0;0;1;0
Richlands;0;0;1;0
Virginia High;0;1;0;1
Week 2 schedule
Graham at Tazewell
Union at Richlands
Marion at Central-Wise
John Battle at Virginia High
THREE RIVERS:
Alleghany;0;0;1;0
Carroll County;0;0;1;0
Radford;0;0;1;0
Floyd County;0;0;0;1
Glenvar;0;0;0;1
James River;0;0;0;1
Week 2 schedule
Alleghany at Bath County
Carroll County at Grayson County
Patrick County at Floyd County
Martinsville at Glenvar
Gate City at Radford
VALLEY:
Broadway;0;0;1;0
Rockbridge County;0;0;1;0
Spotswood;0;0;1;0
Turner Ashby;0;0;1;0
Harrisonburg;0;0;0;1
Week 2 schedule
Harrisonburg at John Handley
Strasburg at Broadway
Western Albemarle at Rockbridge County
William Monroe at Spotswood
Turner Ashby at Brookville