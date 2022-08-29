News More News
2022 Roanoke, SW & Central VA Football Standings + Upcoming Schedule

Richmond commit Cassius Harris had 14 rushes for 206 yards and 4 TD’s in a 46-21 win for Tazewell over Virginia High
Richmond commit Cassius Harris had 14 rushes for 206 yards and 4 TD's in a 46-21 win for Tazewell over Virginia High
Robert Anderson • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
Below, you can find the standings for the districts that make up regions 4D, 3C, 3D, 2C, 2D, 1C and 1D along with upcoming schedules for this week.


BLACK DIAMOND:

Team - District; Overall Record

Twin Valley;0;0;0;0

Grundy;0;0;0;1

Honaker;0;0;0;1

Hurley;0;0;0;1


Week 2 schedule

Ridgeview at Grundy

Honaker at Castlewood

Thomas Walker at Hurley

Twin Valley at Montcalm (W.Va.)


BLUE RIDGE:

Staunton River;0;0;1;0

William Byrd;0;0;1;0

Franklin County;0;0;0;1

Lord Botetourt;0;0;0;1

Northside;0;0;0;1

William Fleming;0;0;0;1


Week 2 schedule

Salem at Franklin County

Cave Spring at Northside

Staunton River at Jefferson Forest

William Byrd at Hidden Valley

Albemarle at William Fleming

Blacksburg at Lord Botetourt


CUMBERLAND:

Castlewood;0;0;1;0

Rye Cove;0;0;1;0

Twin Springs;0;0;1;0

J.I. Burton;0;0;0;1

Eastside;0;0;0;1

Thomas Walker0;0;0;1


Week 2 schedule

Honaker at Castlewood

J.I. Burton at Chilhowie

Lee at Eastside

Northwood at Rye Cove

Thomas Walker at Hurley

Twin Springs at Holston


DOGWOOD:

Appomattox County;0;0;1;0

Dan River;0;0;1;0

Altavista;0;0;0;1

Chatham;0;0;0;1

Gretna;0;0;0;1

Nelson County;0;0;0;1

William Campbell;0;0;0;1


Week 2 schedule

Altavista at Prince Edward County

Appomattox County at Rustburg

Chatham at Tunstall

Magna Vista at Dan River

E.C. Glass at Gretna

Page County at Nelson County

Cumberland at William Campbell


HOGOHEEGEE:

Holston;0;0;1;0

Lebanon;0;0;1;0

Patrick Henry-GS;0;0;1;0

Rural Retreat;;0;0;1;0

Chilhowie;0;0;0;1

Northwood;0;0;0;1


Week 2 schedule

J.I. Burton at Chilhowie

Twin Springs at Holston

Patrick Henry-GS at Lebanon

Northwood at Rye Cove

Eastern Montgomery at Rural Retreat


JEFFERSON:

Albemarle;0;1;0

Louisa County;0;0;1;0

Orange County;0;0;1;0

Western Albemarle;0;0;1;0

Charlottesville;0;0;0;1

Fluvanna County;0;0;0;1

Goochland;0;0;0;1

Monticello;0;0;0;1


Week 2 schedule

Albemarle at William Fleming

James Monroe at Charlottesville

Spotsylvania at Fluvanna County

Collegiate at Goochland

Louisa County at Courtland

Wilson Memorial at Monticello

Culpeper County at Orange County

Western Albemarle at Rockbridge County


MOUNTAIN EMPIRE:

Galax;0;0;1;0

Giles;0;0;1;0

Grayson County;0;0;1;0

Rural Retreat;0;0;1;0

Auburn;0;0;0;1

Bland County;0;0;0;1

George Wythe;0;0;0;1


Week 2 schedule

Craig County at Auburn

Narrows at Bland County

Fort Chiswell at George Wythe

Galax at Giles

Carroll County at Grayson County


MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT:

Union;1;0;1;0

Abingdon;0;0;1;0

Central-Wise;0;0;1;0

Ridgeview;0;0;1;0

Gate City;0;0;0;1

John Battle;0;0;0;1

Lee;0;1;0;1


Week 2 schedule

Abingdon at Christiansburg

Gate City at Radford

John Battle at Virginia High

Lee at Eastside

Marion at Central-Wise

Ridgeview at Grundy

Union at Richlands


PIEDMONT:

Halifax County;0;0;1;0

Mecklenburg County;0;0;1;0

Martinsville;0;0;0;0

George Washington;0;0;0;1

Bassett;0;0;0;1

Tunstall;0;0;0;1

Patrick County;0;0;0;1


Week 2 schedule

Bassett at Liberty Christian

George Washington at Amherst County

Magna Vista at Dan River

Martinsville at Glenvar

Patrick County at Floyd County

Chatham at Tunstall


PIONEER:

Bath County;0;0;1;0

Craig County;0;0;1;0

Narrows;0;0;1;0

Covington;0;0;0;1

Eastern Montgomery;0;0;0;1

Parry McCluer;0;0;0;1


Week 2 schedule

Alleghany at Bath County

Staunton at Covington

Craig County at Auburn

Eastern Montgomery at Rural Retreat

Narrows at Bland County

Riverheads at Parry McCluer


RIVER RIDGE:

Cave Spring;1;0;1;0

Christiansburg;0;0;1;0

Pulaski County;0;0;1;0

Blacksburg;0;0;0;1

Patrick Henry-Roa;0;0;0;1

Salem;0;0;0;1

Hidden Valley;0;1;0;1


Week 2 schedule

Blacksburg at Lord Botetourt

Cave Spring at Northside

Abingdon at Christiansburg

William Byrd at Hidden Valley

Tennessee High (Tenn.) at Pulaski County

Salem at Franklin County


SEMINOLE:

Brookville;0;0;1;0

E.C. Glass;0;0;1;0

Heritage-Lynchburg;0;0;1;0

Jefferson Forest;0;0;1;0

Liberty Christian;0;0;1;0

Rustburg;0;0;1;0

Amherst County;0;0;0;0

Liberty-Bedford;0;0;0;1


Week 2 schedule

George Washington at Amherst County

Turner Ashby at Brookville

E.C. Glass at Gretna

Dinwiddie at Heritage

Staunton River at Jefferson Forest

Liberty at Fort Defiance

Bassett at Liberty Christian

Appomattox County at Rustburg


SHENANDOAH:

Buffalo Gap;0;0;1;0

Riverheads;0;0;1;0

Stuarts Draft;0;0;1;0

Staunton;0;0;0;0

Wilson Memorial;0;0;0;0

Fort Defiance;0;0;0;1

Waynesboro;0;0;0;1


Week 2 schedule

Buffalo Gap at Luray

Riverheads at Parry McCluer

Staunton at Covington

Waynesboro at Stuarts Draft

Wilson Memorial at Monticello

Liberty-Bedford at Fort Defiance


SOUTHWEST:

Tazewell;1;0;1;0

Graham;0;0;1;0

Marion;0;0;1;0

Richlands;0;0;1;0

Virginia High;0;1;0;1


Week 2 schedule

Graham at Tazewell

Union at Richlands

Marion at Central-Wise

John Battle at Virginia High


THREE RIVERS:

Alleghany;0;0;1;0

Carroll County;0;0;1;0

Radford;0;0;1;0

Floyd County;0;0;0;1

Glenvar;0;0;0;1

James River;0;0;0;1


Week 2 schedule

Alleghany at Bath County

Carroll County at Grayson County

Patrick County at Floyd County

Martinsville at Glenvar

Gate City at Radford


VALLEY:

Broadway;0;0;1;0

Rockbridge County;0;0;1;0

Spotswood;0;0;1;0

Turner Ashby;0;0;1;0

Harrisonburg;0;0;0;1


Week 2 schedule

Harrisonburg at John Handley

Strasburg at Broadway

Western Albemarle at Rockbridge County

William Monroe at Spotswood

Turner Ashby at Brookville

