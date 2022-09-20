2022 Roanoke, SW & Central VA Football Standings + Schedule (9-20-22)
Below, you can find the standings for the districts that make up regions 4D, 3C, 3D, 2C, 2D, 1C and 1D along with upcoming schedules for this week (entering Week 5 action that starts on Sept. 22, 2022).
BLACK DIAMOND:
Team - District; Overall Record
Hurley;0;0;3;1
Honaker;0;0;2;1
Grundy;0;0;1;2
x-Twin Valley;0;0;0;1
Week 5 schedule
Honaker at Grundy
Tug Valley (W.Va.) at Hurley
BLUE RIDGE:
Lord Botetourt;0;0;3;1
Staunton River;0;0;3;1
Franklin County;0;0;2;2
William Byrd;0;0;1;3
Northside;0;0;0;4
William Fleming;0;0;0;4
Week 5 schedule
Franklin County at Hidden Valley
Princeton (W.Va.) at Lord Botetourt
Northside at Patrick Henry
Alleghany at Staunton River
William Fleming at Harrisonburg
CUMBERLAND:
Rye Cove;1;0;4;0
J.I. Burton;1;0;2;2
Thomas Walker;1;1;1;3
Eastside;0;0;0;4
Twin Springs;0;1;2;2
Castlewood;0;1;1;3
Week 5 schedule
Rye Cove at Castlewood
Holston at Eastside
Claiborne County (Tenn.) at Thomas Walker
DOGWOOD:
Chatham;0;0;2;1
Altavista;0;0;1;3
Appomattox County;0;0;1;3
Dan River;0;0;1;3
Nelson County;0;0;1;3
William Campbell;0;0;1;3
Gretna;0;0;0;3
Week 5 schedule
Altavista at William Campbell
Appomattox County at Dan River
Chatham at Gretna
HOGOHEEGEE:
Patrick Henry-GS;1;0;2;2
Lebanon;1;1;3;1
Holston;0;0;2;1
Rural Retreat;;0;0;2;1
Northwood;0;0;1;2
Chilhowie;0;1;0;4
Week 5 schedule
Northwood at Chilhowie
Holston at Eastside
Virginia High at Lebanon
PH-Glade Spring at John Battle
George Wythe at Rural Retreat
JEFFERSON:
Orange County;1;0;4;0
Louisa County;1;0;4;0
Albemarle;1;0;3;1
Western Albemarle;0;0;2;1
Goochland;0;0;0;3
Fluvanna County;0;1;0;4
Monticello;0;1;0;4
Charlottesville;0;1;0;4
Week 5 schedule
Charlottesville at Louisa County
Goochland at Western Albemarle
MOUTNAIN EMPIRE:
George Wythe;2;0;3;1
Galax;1;0;3;1
Grayson County;0;0;3;0
Auburn;0;0;0;3
Fort Chiswell;0;1;0;4
Giles;0;2;2;2
x-Bland County;0;0;0;2
Week 5 schedule
Giles at Fort Chiswell
Galax at Graham
George Wythe at Rural Retreat
Marion at Grayson County
MOUNTAIN 7:
Ridgeview;1;0;3;0
Union;1;0;3;1
Gate City;1;0;2;2
Abingdon;1;1;2;2
Lee;0;1;2;1
Central-Wise;0;1;2;2
John Battle;0;1;1;3
Week 5 schedule
Tennessee High (Tenn.) at Abingdon
Union at Gate City
PH-Glade Spring at John Battle
Ridgeview at Lee
PIEDMONT:
Halifax County;0;0;3;0
Martinsville;0;0;3;0
Bassett;0;0;2;2
Magna Vista;0;0;2;2
Patrick County;0;0;1;3
George Washington;0;0;0;3
Tunstall;0;0;0;3
y-Mecklenburg County;0;0;1;3
Week 5 schedule
Patrick County at George Washington
Martinsville at Halifax County
Tunstall at Magna Vista
Mecklenburg County at Weddington (N.C.)
PIONEER:
Bath County;0;0;2;1
Narrows;0;0;2;1
Craig County;0;0;1;1
Eastern Montgomery;0;0;1;3
Parry McCluer;0;0;1;3
Covington;0;0;0;4
Week 5 schedule
Bath County at Buffalo Gap
Covington at James Monroe (W.Va.)
RIVER RIDGE:
Cave Spring;1;0;2;2
Christiansburg;0;0;3;0
Salem;0;0;3;1
Patrick Henry-Roanoke;0;0;2;1
Pulaski County;0;0;2;1
Blacksburg;0;0;0;3
Hidden Valley;0;1;2;2
Week 5 schedule
Blacksburg at Salem
Pulaski County at Cave Spring
Christiansburg at Radford
Franklin County at Hidden Valley
Northside at Patrick Henry-Roanoke
SEMINOLE:
Brookville;1;0;4;0
Liberty Christian;1;0;4;0
Amherst County;1;0;3;0
Heritage;1;0;3;1
E.C. Glass;0;1;3;1
Rustburg;0;1;3;1
Jefferson Forest;0;1;2;1
Liberty-Bedford;0;1;0;4
Week 5 schedule
Jefferson Forest at Amherst County
Liberty Christian at Brookville
Liberty at E.C. Glass
Heritage at Rustburg
SHENANDOAH:
Wilson Memorial;1;0;3;0
Stuarts Draft;1;0;3;0
Fort Defiance;1;0;3;1
Riverheads;1;0;2;1
Staunton;0;0;3;0
Buffalo Gap;0;0;2;1
Waynesboro;0;4;0;4
Week 5 schedule
Bath County at Buffalo Gap
Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County
Tazewell at Riverheads
Stuarts Draft at James River
Staunton at Waynesboro
Spotswood at Wilson Memorial
SOUTHWEST:
Graham;2;0;4;0
Tazewell;1;1;2;2
Marion;0;0;1;3
Virginia High;0;1;3;1
Richlands;0;1;1;3
Week 5 schedule
Galax at Graham
Marion at Grayson County
Bluefield (W.Va.) at Richlands
Tazewell at Riverheads
Virginia High at Lebanon
THREE RIVERS:
Radford;0;0;4;0
Alleghany;0;0;3;1
Floyd County;0;0;3;1
James River;0;0;2;1
Glenvar;0;0;2;2
Carroll County;0;0;1;3
Week 5 schedule
Alleghany at Staunton River
Glenvar at Carroll County
Stuarts Draft at James River
Christiansburg at Radford
VALLEY:
Spotswood;0;0;3;1
Turner Ashby;0;0;3;1
Broadway;0;0;1;3
Rockbridge County;0;0;1;3
Harrisonburg;0;0;0;4
Week 5 schedule
William Fleming at Harrisonburg
Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County
Spotswood at Wilson Memorial
East Rockingham at Turner Ashby
x-season canceled
y-not playing district schedule