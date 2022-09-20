News More News
2022 Roanoke, SW & Central VA Football Standings + Schedule (9-20-22)

Grundy senior Ian Scammell rushed for 183 yards on seven carries and scored three touchdowns as the Golden Wave notched its first win of the season by routing Castlewood 62-6
Robert Anderson • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
Below, you can find the standings for the districts that make up regions 4D, 3C, 3D, 2C, 2D, 1C and 1D along with upcoming schedules for this week (entering Week 5 action that starts on Sept. 22, 2022).


BLACK DIAMOND:

Team - District; Overall Record

Hurley;0;0;3;1

Honaker;0;0;2;1

Grundy;0;0;1;2

x-Twin Valley;0;0;0;1


Week 5 schedule

Honaker at Grundy

Tug Valley (W.Va.) at Hurley


BLUE RIDGE:

Lord Botetourt;0;0;3;1

Staunton River;0;0;3;1

Franklin County;0;0;2;2

William Byrd;0;0;1;3

Northside;0;0;0;4

William Fleming;0;0;0;4


Week 5 schedule

Franklin County at Hidden Valley

Princeton (W.Va.) at Lord Botetourt

Northside at Patrick Henry

Alleghany at Staunton River

William Fleming at Harrisonburg


CUMBERLAND:

Rye Cove;1;0;4;0

J.I. Burton;1;0;2;2

Thomas Walker;1;1;1;3

Eastside;0;0;0;4

Twin Springs;0;1;2;2

Castlewood;0;1;1;3


Week 5 schedule

Rye Cove at Castlewood

Holston at Eastside

Claiborne County (Tenn.) at Thomas Walker


DOGWOOD:

Chatham;0;0;2;1

Altavista;0;0;1;3

Appomattox County;0;0;1;3

Dan River;0;0;1;3

Nelson County;0;0;1;3

William Campbell;0;0;1;3

Gretna;0;0;0;3


Week 5 schedule

Altavista at William Campbell

Appomattox County at Dan River

Chatham at Gretna


HOGOHEEGEE:

Patrick Henry-GS;1;0;2;2

Lebanon;1;1;3;1

Holston;0;0;2;1

Rural Retreat;;0;0;2;1

Northwood;0;0;1;2

Chilhowie;0;1;0;4


Week 5 schedule

Northwood at Chilhowie

Holston at Eastside

Virginia High at Lebanon

PH-Glade Spring at John Battle

George Wythe at Rural Retreat


JEFFERSON:

Orange County;1;0;4;0

Louisa County;1;0;4;0

Albemarle;1;0;3;1

Western Albemarle;0;0;2;1

Goochland;0;0;0;3

Fluvanna County;0;1;0;4

Monticello;0;1;0;4

Charlottesville;0;1;0;4


Week 5 schedule

Charlottesville at Louisa County

Goochland at Western Albemarle


MOUTNAIN EMPIRE:

George Wythe;2;0;3;1

Galax;1;0;3;1

Grayson County;0;0;3;0

Auburn;0;0;0;3

Fort Chiswell;0;1;0;4

Giles;0;2;2;2

x-Bland County;0;0;0;2


Week 5 schedule

Giles at Fort Chiswell

Galax at Graham

George Wythe at Rural Retreat

Marion at Grayson County


MOUNTAIN 7:

Ridgeview;1;0;3;0

Union;1;0;3;1

Gate City;1;0;2;2

Abingdon;1;1;2;2

Lee;0;1;2;1

Central-Wise;0;1;2;2

John Battle;0;1;1;3


Week 5 schedule

Tennessee High (Tenn.) at Abingdon

Union at Gate City

PH-Glade Spring at John Battle

Ridgeview at Lee


PIEDMONT:

Halifax County;0;0;3;0

Martinsville;0;0;3;0

Bassett;0;0;2;2

Magna Vista;0;0;2;2

Patrick County;0;0;1;3

George Washington;0;0;0;3

Tunstall;0;0;0;3

y-Mecklenburg County;0;0;1;3


Week 5 schedule

Patrick County at George Washington

Martinsville at Halifax County

Tunstall at Magna Vista

Mecklenburg County at Weddington (N.C.)


PIONEER:

Bath County;0;0;2;1

Narrows;0;0;2;1

Craig County;0;0;1;1

Eastern Montgomery;0;0;1;3

Parry McCluer;0;0;1;3

Covington;0;0;0;4


Week 5 schedule

Bath County at Buffalo Gap

Covington at James Monroe (W.Va.)


RIVER RIDGE:

Cave Spring;1;0;2;2

Christiansburg;0;0;3;0

Salem;0;0;3;1

Patrick Henry-Roanoke;0;0;2;1

Pulaski County;0;0;2;1

Blacksburg;0;0;0;3

Hidden Valley;0;1;2;2


Week 5 schedule

Blacksburg at Salem

Pulaski County at Cave Spring

Christiansburg at Radford

Franklin County at Hidden Valley

Northside at Patrick Henry-Roanoke


SEMINOLE:

Brookville;1;0;4;0

Liberty Christian;1;0;4;0

Amherst County;1;0;3;0

Heritage;1;0;3;1

E.C. Glass;0;1;3;1

Rustburg;0;1;3;1

Jefferson Forest;0;1;2;1

Liberty-Bedford;0;1;0;4


Week 5 schedule

Jefferson Forest at Amherst County

Liberty Christian at Brookville

Liberty at E.C. Glass

Heritage at Rustburg


SHENANDOAH:

Wilson Memorial;1;0;3;0

Stuarts Draft;1;0;3;0

Fort Defiance;1;0;3;1

Riverheads;1;0;2;1

Staunton;0;0;3;0

Buffalo Gap;0;0;2;1

Waynesboro;0;4;0;4


Week 5 schedule

Bath County at Buffalo Gap

Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County

Tazewell at Riverheads

Stuarts Draft at James River

Staunton at Waynesboro

Spotswood at Wilson Memorial


SOUTHWEST:

Graham;2;0;4;0

Tazewell;1;1;2;2

Marion;0;0;1;3

Virginia High;0;1;3;1

Richlands;0;1;1;3


Week 5 schedule

Galax at Graham

Marion at Grayson County

Bluefield (W.Va.) at Richlands

Tazewell at Riverheads

Virginia High at Lebanon


THREE RIVERS:

Radford;0;0;4;0

Alleghany;0;0;3;1

Floyd County;0;0;3;1

James River;0;0;2;1

Glenvar;0;0;2;2

Carroll County;0;0;1;3


Week 5 schedule

Alleghany at Staunton River

Glenvar at Carroll County

Stuarts Draft at James River

Christiansburg at Radford


VALLEY:

Spotswood;0;0;3;1

Turner Ashby;0;0;3;1

Broadway;0;0;1;3

Rockbridge County;0;0;1;3

Harrisonburg;0;0;0;4


Week 5 schedule

William Fleming at Harrisonburg

Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County

Spotswood at Wilson Memorial

East Rockingham at Turner Ashby


x-season canceled

y-not playing district schedule


