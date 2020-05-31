2022 Pass Rusher Fired Up About Notre Dame
Aiden Gobaira wrapped up his sophomore football season last November and hoped he had done enough to capture attention from college coaches.
He would have had a great chance to impress them in person during the spring evaluation period, too, but that was cancelled before it ever started due to the coronavirus pandemic, which one would reasonably believe would hurt Gobaira’s recruiting process.
However, not only did Gobaira land his first offer — he became one of the top prospects on the East Coast.
The Chantilly (Va.) High class of 2022 defensive end picked up his first offer from Virginia Tech April 10 and has added 11 additional offers since.
“It’s been crazy,” Gobaira said. “I remember waking up the day Virginia Tech offered me, not expecting anything. I was at a loss for words when I got that offer; it was crazy. I never thought it would happen this fast or early for me. It was really exciting.
“Then when Penn State and Notre Dame offered and then the SEC with Vanderbilt — I’m just blessed and excited.”
Notre Dame was the sixth school to offer the 6-5, 215-pounder, as the Irish's defensive line coach extended the good news May 5.
“I was sitting on my couch watching TV and my coach texted me to call this number and that I’ll be happy," Gobaira recalled. “I called Coach Mike Elston and he offered me. I was so excited. I’ve obviously watched Rudy and saw the Stanford-Notre Dame game.
“Their history is amazing. It's awesome to have Notre Dame interested in me after how much I've heard about them.
“I know it’s religious school that is very good academically. Their football program has been amazing for years and is still amazing. I know they played Syracuse in Yankee Stadium.”
Gobaira feels that his skills could translate well in the Fighting Irish defense.
“I’m a pass rusher off the end in a 4-3 for my high school,” he said. “Notre Dame is interested in me playing their vyper position. It's perfect because I do some of that in high school.”
Gobaira holds offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, East Carolina, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
“I want to visit all of these schools to feel the vibe and the environment around it,” Gobaira said. “Obviously, you look at their past records, talent they have and the coaching staff. I want to know their background. Being ranked helps, too.”
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.