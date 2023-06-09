Coach Robert Jones and Norfolk State University hold their annual Basketball Team Camp for the first session on the school's campus from Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11, 2023, concluding with a Championship game.

A total of 20 teams, 17 of which hail from the Commonwealth of Virginia, will compete. Three others from the state of North Carolina are also slated to participate.

Jones has led NSU to a record of 188-137 overall, including 113-39 in the MEAC, with a pair of trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Games will be played hourly in both Joseph Echols Arena and Gills Gymnasium at NSU.

To view the Full Schedule, click here. That schedule is also available via Tourney Machine, a mobile application.

Stay tuned to VirginiaPreps.com and Matthew Hatfield's Twitter feed - @hatfieldsports - for updates.




