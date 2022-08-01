2022 Midlothian Trojans Preview
2021 RecapMidlothian recorded the best season in school history last fall. The Trojans finished with an 8-3 record and won the program's first playoff game before bowing out to Hermitage in the Reg...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news