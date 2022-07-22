2022 Deep Run Wildcats Preview

2021 Deep Run Flashback

When we last saw the Deep Run Wildcats they were finishing off a season to forget. For the first time in the history of the program the Wildcats went 0-10 and did so in dramatic fashion. The Wildcats 66 points on offense was the fewest in the history of the program and 359 points allowed by the defense was the second most in the program. The Wildcats scored no more than 14 points in any game and was shutout three times. The season was not unexpected to some degree. The Wildcats were coming into 2021 with a new coach and a depleted roster compared to the previous couple of seasons. The closest the Wildcats came to victory was a 2-point loss to Thomas Jefferson in early October.

Fact Check

Coach Mullinax might be 0-10 as head coach of the Wildcats but in year two at Brentsville District the Tigers improved by two games. The Wildcats are 99-84 all-time but just 13-13 in the last three regular seasons with a playoff mark in that same time of 1-1. Deep Run is 3-5 all-time in the playoffs with 2 of those 3 wins coming in 2006 when they reached the Division 5 State Semifinals.

2022 Deep Run Wildcats

When the lights shine on the Wildcats this season the team you see will be a more experienced and confident team from the players on the field to the coaches on the sideline. A full year together, the program is trending in the right direction. It is night and day in terms of experience between this edition of the Wildcats and last seasons edition. 8 starters back on offense and 7 back on defense means this group has the experience and has learned from the lumps they took last season. 2 of the 8 starters back on offense were All-Region players last season. This includes running back Bobby Paster and center Nick Gagliardi. 4 of the 5 back on offense will be playing on the all-important offensive line. An offensive line that Coach Mullinax is very excited about. "We have good size across our projected starting front with 3 players over 260 lbs. and 6'3 and the smaller lineman are mobile and able to get out in space" Coach Mullinax comments on his O-line. This is crucial for what Coach Mullinax is doing as it will be a run heavy offense. Paster at 6'1, 210 lbs. will lead the way in the run game, tight with Jahleel Miller at 6'0, 210 lbs. a nice compliment in addition to Colby Taylor (5'11, 170 lbs.) who can lineup at running back or receiver. The offense is geared to be "physical at the point of attack" no matter whether it is in the run on with returning QB Trey Gauch making plays. Gauch at 6'3, 180 lbs. has an arm on him... evident by his 90 MPH throws during the baseball season. Two different sports mind you but he has an arm to deliver in the passing game and the athleticism to add to the run heavy offense. The D-line is much like the O-line in terms of experience with 3 of 4 returning starters and the same is sprinkled across the defense. Two starters back in the secondary, 2 of 3 back at linebacker. Coach Mullinax views the strength of this defense being in that front four given their as no one is smaller than 6'1 and 230 lbs. Jayson Morgan who has an offer Temple is on this line at defensive end at 6'8, 260 lbs.. He is expected to have a big season for the Wildcats as is linebacker Matt David who Coach Mullinax sees as the "key to our scheme, he covers sideline to sideline very well. Keep your eye on strong safety Colby Taylor who has put in the work this offseason and is expected to have a strong defensive season.

LB/TE Matt David has 4 offers to date.

2022 Deep Run Wildcats Football Schedule Date Opponent Last Season All-Time Thursday, Aug. 25th at Mechanicsville 7-43 (L) 0-1 Thursday, Sept. 1st at Atlee 0-48 (L) 7-11 Friday, Sept. 9th Henrico 14-24 (L) 6-12 Friday, Sept. 16th at Patrick Henry 0-34 (L) 9-6 Friday, Sept. 23rd JR Tucker 6-22 (L) 13-6 Friday, Sept. 30th Thomas Jefferson 12-14 (L) 13-5 Friday, Oct. 7th Douglas Freeman 14-55 (L) 10-9 Friday, Oct. 14th at Mills Godwin 0-37 (L) 8-11 Friday, Oct. 28th Glen Allen 7-37 (L) 4-2 Friday, Nov. 4th at Hermitage 6-45 (L) 4-15

Deep Run Wildcat Forecast

The Wildcats have the opportunity to get some early momentum and quickly put last season in the rear view mirror but it won't be easy. The Wildcats have 3 away games in the first 4 weeks of the season but have a team capable of jumping out to a 2-1, maybe even 3-0 start. That will be a big improvement and confidence builder heading into their toughest games of the season where they will likely be the underdog. That is a big emphasis for Coach Mullinax, "learning how to win... we must as Bill Walsh correctly stated, carry ourselves as winners before we win". The right attitude to have coming into a season, a team hungry to win, a team that has bought into their coach. As Coach Mullinax puts it, "the time is coming for that to translate to the field". The biggest concern for Coach Mullinax is a lack of depth, particularly on defense. If the injury bug strikes or that dreaded C-word 'Covid' rears its ugly head the Wildcats overall growth and turnaround will take a hit. I see Deep Run as a team that could bounce back with a 2 or even 5 win season. In an 11-team Region 5C it won't take many wins to be in the conversation for a playoff spot. Big picture, regardless of whether the Wildcats qualify for the playoffs or not, Coach Mullinax has the program back on track and headed in the right direction.

Fantage Point

Deep Run fans got to be excited for the coming season. Not much to cheer for last season, no matter the number of wins this team garners, they will be competitive night and night out.