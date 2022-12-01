The Generals who will play Saturday versus Region 4A champion Warwick saw 13 players named All-Region, the most of anyone. This includes sweeping the defensive and offensive player of the year honors as well as coach of the year.

This week the All-Region 4B Football Team was released. Compiled by the various coaches of the region, to no surprise the Region 4B champion Dinwiddie Generals headline the all-region team this season.

The Generals under Mills are one win away from their fourth state title appearance under him (since 2005) and are 13-0 on the season.

Trey McBride has been a stud on defense with 81 total tackles, 21 of which have been for a loss. 14 quarterback hurries, 6 sacks and 4 pass disruptions from the linebacker spot, he does not make it easy on opposing QB's. He can also be a factor in the turnover game with 2 forced fumbles & recoveries plus an interception.

Harry Dalton has been a monster offensive weapon for the Generals with 53 touchdowns thus far between the run and the pass. 1,643 yards on the ground with 28 TD's on 163 carries; an average of 10.0 yards per carry. With 25 touchdowns through the air, Dalton has passed for 1,700 yards while completing 101 of his 175 pass attempts and only 10 picks.

This trio and the 11 other Generals named All-Region are a huge reason they are playing Saturday.

King George & Varina also were heavily represented with 11 Foxes named All-Region & 10 Blue Devils earning honors. You can see the full list here:

2022 All-Region 4B Football Team