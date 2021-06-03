2021 VISAA All-State Baseball Teams

The 2021 VISAA Baseball All-State Team have been announced, distributed by VISAA Baseball Chairman Chad Byler.

They can also be seen on the VISAA Baseball twitter.

Co-Players of the Year in Division 1 were named with Griffin O'Ferrall of St. Christopher's and Jay Woolfolk of Benedictine.

Woolfolk, who has signed to play College Football at the University of Virginia at quarterback, was the 2019-20 Gatorade Virginia Baseball Player of the Year. His Cadets squad captured the D-1 State Baseball Championship in May. O'Ferrall is also headed to UVA, where he will continue his baseball career.

Greenbrier Christian's James McGrady, who helped lead the Gators to their 14th state title earlier this spring, was tabbed as the D-2 Player of the Year. McGrady will play College Baseball at Western Carolina.

Walsingham's Lincoln Lubsen was named the Player of the Year in D-3, while his Head Coach - Ian Heisel - earned Coach of the Year honors as the Trojans swept the individual awards. Walsingham captured the D-3 State Championship. Lubsen is committed to play baseball at the next level in the ODAC for Randolph-Macon.

See the Full Teams Here



