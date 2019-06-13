The Virginia Beach area is one of the most fertile recruiting territories in the country, with several top players emerging on a yearly basis. The coming years are no different, with Class of 2021 wide receiver Myles Alston one of the prospects to watch. Alston already has double-digit offers and several schools are vying for his attention. RIvals.com recently caught up with Alston to talk recruiting, including a trio of ACC programs that are impressing him in the early going.

"I have 12 offers now and I'm talking to all of the coaches a lot but if I had to say ones that I'm talking to the most it would probably be Pitt and Coach Beatty, Virginia Tech and Coach Burden and Virginia with Coach Hagans."

Pitt: "Coach Beatty, he actually coached in Virginia beach and I know him because he actually coached with one of my coaches now at my school. Him being around the city and knowing what players from the area bring is big. I like the way he coaches, I like his style. I watched a lot of their practices from when he was at Maryland and at Pittsburgh and with him being a 757 guy, it's good."

Last visit to Pitt: "It was really good. I haven't been on a visit like the one I took to Pittsburgh was. I went in the spring for practice. I liked I liked how they compete. They compete like they're going to each other's heads. And then after they shake hands and are cool. I definitely see them making an improvement from last year. I think they have big things coming."

Next visit: "Of course I'll be back up there soon. I'm going to try to go up there for like OTAs or something. I know that the Steelers and them, they share the same facility. So I would get to see the NFL team and get that whole experience."

Virginia Tech: "It's all about my relationship with Coach Burden. He's a 757 guy as well and he has close relationships with all my coaches as well. So it's all good vibes from around them. Whenever I'm around on campus they treat me well. It's just a good atmosphere up there."

Virginia Beach to Virginia Tech pipeline: "That was very important to get that offer because being where I'm from, getting that Virginia Tech offer and it's like almost a stamp of validation. They are guys at Virginia Tech that I played with that were seniors when I was a freshman, like Jaevon Becton so I talk to him about how it is and he likes it. Knowing guys up there that like it makes it that much easier to see it as a potential place for me."

Virginia: "The academics that they offer there, that's pretty important to me because I know if I go to Virginia, I can go like almost anywhere from there. Having a degree from there is something that can set you up for life and then the football team is only improving and getting better so you get the best of both. I like it up there a lot. Coach Hagens is a good guy and another 757 guy."



On-field improvement: " I noticed last year in that their bowl game they beat South Carolina. That was a big win for them and they're only going to go better and the next goal is for them to still beat Virginia Tech."

Next visit to Virginia: "I've been up there so many times it's like I don't know what else I can't see but it's always a good time. I'll probably hit a game or in the practice. I'm going to try to go this summer if not I'll be back in the fall."