2021 Virginia WR Max Patterson details his Rutgers commitment
Just a couple hours after being named one of the top five hottest recruiting programs by Rivals National Analyst Mike Farrell, the Rutgers Football program added another verbal commitment to the fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news