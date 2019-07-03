2021 Virginia Athlete Excited About Offer
Highland Springs (VA) High School class of 2021 athlete Jamareeh Jones was recently pleased to announce on social media that North Carolina had extended him an offer to play football for the Tar Heels.
It was his fourth offer, and while the other three are attractive programs, the UNC one was rather well received.
“I thought it was amazing," the 3-star prospect told THI. “I knew the coaches really liked me so I was just waiting on them to pull the trigger."
Jones, who is 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, is happy to recall how the offer went down.
“Coach (Jay) Bateman called our recruiting coach and told him then he passes it on to me but they just like that I can play anywhere, I’m a student of the game,” he said.
Currently, the Tar Heels haven’t decided what position Jones will play if he ends up in Chapel Hill, but they’ve indicated to him they’ll continue to evaluate him before determining where he will start.
“My best position entering my junior year would be quarterback just because I consider myself a dual threat,” Jones said. “I’m smart, can read the defense, great vision, can run, pass and I'm tough,” Jones said.
With an offer in hand, Jones is eager to research what North Carolina Coach Mack Brown and his staff have to offer on and off the football field.
“I’m not really familiar with the program, but I would like to get to know all of the coaches better I also would like to know how is life as a Tar Heel,” Jones said.
Those other three offers are from Tennessee, Notre Dame, and Pittsburgh.
Blessed to receive an offer for The University of North Carolina #goheels🐏 @CoachBateman @RecruitingHSHS @MrKleanKutVA @Rivals_Singer pic.twitter.com/0k1BJw7QmX— Jamareeh “Bugg” Jones (@CFE_Bugg) June 7, 2019