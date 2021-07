CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League is announcing the 2021 Master Football Schedule is now available. To view the master schedule on the VHSL website, please go to the football home page: https://www.vhsl.org/football/ and clicking the 2021 Master Football Schedule button.

Any remaining out-of-state and private school schedules will be added and posted by August 1st.

Full VHSL Master Football Schedule Here