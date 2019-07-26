News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-26 10:11:44 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Va. LB wants to visit Pitt again

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett
Staff

Virginia is a state that Pitt is breaking into on the recruiting trail of late. During spring practice, many prospects from Virginia made the trek to Pittsburgh for some unofficial visits. Many of ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}