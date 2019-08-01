News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-01 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Gilliam Jr. knows about Pitt

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett
Staff

Kelvin Gilliam Jr. is one of the top defensive ends in the state fo Virginia in the class of 2021. He plays for high school powerhouse Highland Springs, and he has earned 16 scholarship offers as h...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}