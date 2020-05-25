VirginiaPreps - 2021 PG Talks UNC Interest

2021 PG Talks UNC Interest
One of the new names that has popped up on the 2021 radar for Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels is Angelo Brizzi.The 6-foot-3 playmaking lead guard who attends Highland High School in W...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news