 VirginiaPreps - 2021 PG Talks UNC Interest
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-25 14:45:19 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2021 PG Talks UNC Interest

Class of 2021 PG Angelo Brizzi discusses his recent chat with UNC's staff and how his recruitment is going.
Class of 2021 PG Angelo Brizzi discusses his recent chat with UNC's staff and how his recruitment is going. (Rivals.com)
Clint Jackson • TarHeelIllustrated
Basketball Recruiting Director
@clintjackson1
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.

One of the new names that has popped up on the 2021 radar for Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels is Angelo Brizzi.The 6-foot-3 playmaking lead guard who attends Highland High School in W...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}