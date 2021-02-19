2021 February Football Campus Tour: Smithfield Packers
As the DeVondre Bazemore era begins at Smithfield, the Packers are seeking their first state title for the school.The Packers are coming off a 3-7 finish in 2019, but they are not far removed from ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news