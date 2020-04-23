Despite not being able to play AAU basketball, the 235-pound center is still being heavily recruited by a lot of high-major college programs. The coaches are keeping in touch via text, zoom, emails and phone calls. He has done ‘virtual visits’ with N.C. State, Maryland, Ohio State and others. He also mentioned having a recent zoom call with Virginia Coach Tony Bennett.

“I’ve been doing online classes and doing Facetime workouts with my trainer and just going down to the courts to get some shots up,” he said. “This whole coronavirus thing has affected me but I’m doing what I can to stay in shape and work hard.”

The 7-footer, who holds over 25 offers, spoke with Tar Heel Illustrated about how his life has been under the nationwide lockdown, due to Covid-19 and he also fielded questions openly about his recruitment. Something he rarely does.

Efton Reid , who attends Steward School in Richmond, VA, is one of the most fundamentally sound big men in the country in the class of 2021.

In addition, Reid has also been in touch with Miami, Michigan, Louisville, Wake Forest, Georgetown, Kentucky and North Carolina.



Hubert Davis made the contact with Reid, and although the Tar Heels had been in contact before, they are ready to begin a more aggressive pursuit.

“He called me and left a message and I called him back after I got out of the shower,” Reid said. “He just said they wanted to recruit me more. He said once all of this coronavirus stuff is done, they want to get me down for a visit, to be around the team and to see how they do things down there.”

Reid knows full well that the ACC and national power has had many great success stories with big men and he was excited to hear from them in the increased capacity.

“It was surprising,” he said of the call. “I mean they had been recruiting me some but they’re going to (increase efforts). They have a great history with bigs and they’re just a school known for bigs.”

The 18-year-old is still undecided on whether he will stay in 2021 or reclass up to 2020. And while he only has one high school course that he would have to take, he is just uncertain as to which way he is leaning. He is currently taking that course too, by the way, so he can have both options.

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen with this (COVID-19) stuff,” he said. “Will I even go to school next year? We have to sit down as a family and figure it out.”

Reid said he’d still like to take some additional official visits, if and when he is able. So far, he has taken trips to UVA, Ohio State and Louisville.



