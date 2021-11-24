 VirginiaPreps - 2021 All-Beach District Football Teams
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-24 08:25:11 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 All-Beach District Football Teams

Xavier Davis has thrown for more than 3000 yards and 45 touchdowns for a 12-0 Green Run team
Xavier Davis has thrown for more than 3000 yards and 45 touchdowns for a 12-0 Green Run team (Ray Williams, Infinity Photography by Ray)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Coaches recently gathered to select the 2021 All-Beach District Football Teams.

Earning Offensive Player of the Year honors was Green Run senior quarterback Xavier Davis, directed the Stallions to an unbeaten regular season. Davis threw for 3009 yards and 45 touchdowns through 12 games. The 504 points scored entering the Region 5A Championship is a school-record, thrashing the previous mark of 440 set in 1995.


Finishing with over 100 total tackles in 10 games, Ocean Lakes linebacker Jahleel Culbreath was selected as Defensive Player of the Year in the Beach District
Finishing with over 100 total tackles in 10 games, Ocean Lakes linebacker Jahleel Culbreath was selected as Defensive Player of the Year in the Beach District (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Named Defensive Player of the Year was Ocean Lakes senior middle linebacker Jahleel Culbreath. Holding offers from such FBS programs as Buffalo and Old Dominion, Culbreath finished with a team-high 101 total tackles, 43 for loss, six forced fumbles and four pass breakups for a Dolphins squad that finished 5-5 overall.


Daryl Cherry has turned around a Kempsville program that was on a 63-game losing streak as recent as 2019 and is now playing for a regional title
Daryl Cherry has turned around a Kempsville program that was on a 63-game losing streak as recent as 2019 and is now playing for a regional title (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Sharing Coach of the Year honors in the Beach District are two men who have turned around programs that were down on hard times when they arrived: Daryl Cherry at Kempsville and Brandon Williams of Green Run.

In Cherry's case, the Chiefs were riding a 63-game losing streak, longest in the state, as recent as 2019. Now, the eight-game winning streak Kempsville is on is their longest since 1994 as they prepare to play Green Run for a chance at their first State Playoff appearance in 38 years.

As for Green Run, the 12-0 start is their best in school history. Williams inherited a team that went just 2-8, 1-9 and 4-6 in their first three seasons before a breakthrough 3-2 mark during the spring, where they actually won four of the five games that they played on the field. A victory over Kempsville would give the Stallions their first region title in football.


Brandon Williams has Green Run on the verge of its first regional title in football in program history
Brandon Williams has Green Run on the verge of its first regional title in football in program history (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

*** See Full All-Beach District Teams Here ***

*** See Honorable Mention All-Beach District Names Here ***



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}