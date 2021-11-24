2021 All-Beach District Football Teams

Earning Offensive Player of the Year honors was Green Run senior quarterback Xavier Davis , directed the Stallions to an unbeaten regular season. Davis threw for 3009 yards and 45 touchdowns through 12 games. The 504 points scored entering the Region 5A Championship is a school-record, thrashing the previous mark of 440 set in 1995.

Named Defensive Player of the Year was Ocean Lakes senior middle linebacker Jahleel Culbreath . Holding offers from such FBS programs as Buffalo and Old Dominion, Culbreath finished with a team-high 101 total tackles, 43 for loss, six forced fumbles and four pass breakups for a Dolphins squad that finished 5-5 overall.

Sharing Coach of the Year honors in the Beach District are two men who have turned around programs that were down on hard times when they arrived: Daryl Cherry at Kempsville and Brandon Williams of Green Run.

In Cherry's case, the Chiefs were riding a 63-game losing streak, longest in the state, as recent as 2019. Now, the eight-game winning streak Kempsville is on is their longest since 1994 as they prepare to play Green Run for a chance at their first State Playoff appearance in 38 years.

As for Green Run, the 12-0 start is their best in school history. Williams inherited a team that went just 2-8, 1-9 and 4-6 in their first three seasons before a breakthrough 3-2 mark during the spring, where they actually won four of the five games that they played on the field. A victory over Kempsville would give the Stallions their first region title in football.



