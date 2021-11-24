2021 All-Beach District Football Teams
Coaches recently gathered to select the 2021 All-Beach District Football Teams.
Earning Offensive Player of the Year honors was Green Run senior quarterback Xavier Davis, directed the Stallions to an unbeaten regular season. Davis threw for 3009 yards and 45 touchdowns through 12 games. The 504 points scored entering the Region 5A Championship is a school-record, thrashing the previous mark of 440 set in 1995.
Named Defensive Player of the Year was Ocean Lakes senior middle linebacker Jahleel Culbreath. Holding offers from such FBS programs as Buffalo and Old Dominion, Culbreath finished with a team-high 101 total tackles, 43 for loss, six forced fumbles and four pass breakups for a Dolphins squad that finished 5-5 overall.
Sharing Coach of the Year honors in the Beach District are two men who have turned around programs that were down on hard times when they arrived: Daryl Cherry at Kempsville and Brandon Williams of Green Run.
In Cherry's case, the Chiefs were riding a 63-game losing streak, longest in the state, as recent as 2019. Now, the eight-game winning streak Kempsville is on is their longest since 1994 as they prepare to play Green Run for a chance at their first State Playoff appearance in 38 years.
As for Green Run, the 12-0 start is their best in school history. Williams inherited a team that went just 2-8, 1-9 and 4-6 in their first three seasons before a breakthrough 3-2 mark during the spring, where they actually won four of the five games that they played on the field. A victory over Kempsville would give the Stallions their first region title in football.
*** See Full All-Beach District Teams Here ***
*** See Honorable Mention All-Beach District Names Here ***
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.