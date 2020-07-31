VirginiaPreps - 2021-22 Mid-Cycle Alignment Appeals Timeline

Below is the Mid-Cycle Alignment Timeline

August 12 - Deadline to request an appeal

August 19 - Deadline to submit an opposition to an appeal

September 2 - Appeal Committee meets to hear appeals and make recommendation for final alignment plan to the Executive Committee for 2021-22 and 2022-23

September 9 - Appeals to Executive Committee due for the purpose of being placed on the Executive Committee agenda for its September 23 meeting

September 23 - Executive Committee determines final alignment plan – 2021-22 – 2022-23





After acting on appeals, the Appeal Committee will present its final plan with justification for Executive Committee approval on September 23. A school may then appeal the Alignment Committee’s decision to the Executive Committee.

No hearing shall be conducted by the Executive Committee in response to the appeal. Instead, the Executive Committee’s review of the appeal shall be limited to an evaluation of the written record of the original appeal.

The Executive Committee shall then issue its decision in response to all such appeals as amendments to its final motion to approve the formal plan.

The VHSL’s Executive Director shall inform each appellant school of the Executive Committee’s decision. The decision of the Executive Committee shall be final.



