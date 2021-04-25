VirginiaPreps - 2020 VHSL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Debuts Sunday

Charlottesville, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class of 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is going virtual at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, April 25, on the NFHS Network.

Due to the COVID pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, the VHSL is disappointed that it will not hold its annual in-person ceremonies to honor this inductee class and their outstanding achievements.

To watch the Class of 2020 HOF virtual induction ceremony on the NFHS Network, please go to https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/vhsl/evt408a9c8df6.

The presentation is hosted by the NFHS and will be free to the general public, with no registration or fees required.

The Class of 2020 includes eight athletes (Frank Beamer – Hillsville, Barney Cobb –John Marshall, Wheeler Hughes – Dunbar, Leroy Keyes – G. W. Carver, Cora Jackson-Robinson – Essex, Jeff King – Pulaski County, Tara Sheets – Gate City, Jasmine Thomas – Oakton), three coaches (Gregg Conner – Powhatan, Darnell Dozier – Princess Anne, Jim Larkin –Chancellor), and three contributors (Charlie Cloe – Central Virginia Football Officials, Tom Dolan – Jamestown HS/VHSL, Valerie Kibler – Harrisonburg).



