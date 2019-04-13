Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-13 09:33:59 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 DE Antwuan Powell-Ryland Hopes To Visit Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold.com
@rivals_singer
Recruiting Reporter

Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

On Wednesday, Portsmouth (Va.) Norcom defensive end Antwuan Powell-Ryland announced a top eight schools list of Duke, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Maryland, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Virginia Tech.

Powell-Ryland had an incredible junior season as a dynamic pass rusher, which led to his recruitment blowing up.

One of his recent offers comes from Notre Dame, as the Fighting Irish offered the 6-foot-3, 230-pound three-star 2020 prospect in late-March.

{{ article.author_name }}