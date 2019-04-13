2020 DE Antwuan Powell-Ryland Hopes To Visit Notre Dame
On Wednesday, Portsmouth (Va.) Norcom defensive end Antwuan Powell-Ryland announced a top eight schools list of Duke, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Maryland, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Virginia Tech.
Powell-Ryland had an incredible junior season as a dynamic pass rusher, which led to his recruitment blowing up.
One of his recent offers comes from Notre Dame, as the Fighting Irish offered the 6-foot-3, 230-pound three-star 2020 prospect in late-March.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news