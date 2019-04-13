On Wednesday, Portsmouth (Va.) Norcom defensive end Antwuan Powell-Ryland announced a top eight schools list of Duke, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Maryland, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Virginia Tech.

Powell-Ryland had an incredible junior season as a dynamic pass rusher, which led to his recruitment blowing up.

One of his recent offers comes from Notre Dame, as the Fighting Irish offered the 6-foot-3, 230-pound three-star 2020 prospect in late-March.