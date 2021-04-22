VirginiaPreps - 2020 All-Region 5B Football Team

After coaching the Prince George Royals to their third ever playoff appearance in his final season along with their first ever back-to-back appearance, Coach Bruce Carroll has named Region 5B Coach of the Year! The Royals were 5-1 this season in the regular season with their only loss coming to Thomas Dale. In fact their only two losses of the season were to Thomas Dale and Highland Springs who are a combined 13-1! Coach Carroll goes out on top as this Spring season marked his last as he assumes the AD role and makes way for a new coach and new era this fall.

The Offensive Player of the Year is a no-brainer... Nigel James of Hermitage. This young man was a beast running the rock this season in leading the Panthers to a 6-0 regular season. In his final game as a Panther the senior running back scored all 4 Hermitage touchdowns! In fact, in 7 games the Panther RB amassed 1,474 yards rushing on 134 carries... for those doing the math that is an average of 11 yards per carry and 210 yards per game. James had no trouble finding the end zone as he did so 19 times!

The Defensive Player of the Year is without a doubt that beast at Highland Springs known as Kelvin Gilliam, Jr.. After a long offseason in which at one point he had intentions of not playing, the senior defensive end did return to the Springers and has had another monster season with 25 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles! He also was key to four Springer shutouts this season and a defense that gave up just 47 points all season! Now he and the Springers are in the playoffs and one win from another state finals appearance, two wins from another state title.