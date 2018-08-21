Charlottesville, VA - Below is the Summary of Appeals and actions taken at today’s alignment appeals advisory meeting. The committee voted 24-0 to approve all the changes to the Alignment Plan. The committee voted 22-2 to send the Final Recommended Region Alignment Plan and the Final Recommended District Plan to the September Executive Committee for voted on September.

The following files are posted on the VHSL website under Alignment (ABOUT VHSL and then Alignment or Click on ABOUT VHSL and scroll down to Alignment): (1) Final recommended 24-Region Alignment Plan and (2) Final recommended District Plan. https://www.vhsl.org/alignment/alignmentdistrictregion-table/

*** Final Recommended Region Alignment Plan for 2019-20 through 2022-23 *** *** Final Recommended District Alignment Plan for 2019-20 through 2022-23 ***



APPROVED CHANGES:

George Wythe (R): Voted 24-0 to move George Wythe (R) from Class 3 to Class 4 based on corrected ADM numbers. Bassett High School: Requests to move down in classification for Class 4 to Class 3. Approved by a vote of 24-0 based on corrected ADM numbers that moved George Wythe (R) from Class 3 to Class 4, thus moving Bassett from Class 4 to Class 3. Liberty High School (Bedford): Requests to move from Class 3D to Class 3C. Approved by a vote of 22-0-2. Rockbridge County High School: Requests to move from Class 3D to Class 3C. Approved by a vote of 22-0-2.





WITHDRAWN / DENIED:

Grayson County High School: Requests to move down in classification from Class 2 to Class 1. Denied by a vote of 0-22-1 (Leigh absent for vote). John Marshall High School: Requests to move up in classification for Class 2 to Class 3. Denied by a vote of 0-24 since their new numbers did not move them up to Class 3. Langley High School: Requests to move up in classification from Class 5 to Class 6. Denied by a vote of 3-20-1.

Potomac District: Requests to reform the Class 5 regions into an 8-region alignment plan. WITHDRAWN Colonial Forge: Requests to move from Class 6A to Class 6B. Denied by a vote of 6-18. Massaponax: Requests to move from Class 6A to Class 6B. Denied by a vote of 6-18. Riverbend: Requests to move from Class 6A to Class 6B. Denied by a vote of 6-18. Mountain View: Stafford County Schools requests that Brooke Point, Mountain View, North Stafford and Stafford high schools be moved from Class 5D to Class 5C. Denied by a vote of 1-22-1. Brooke Point: Stafford County Schools requests that Brooke Point, Mountain View, North Stafford and Stafford high schools be moved from Class 5D to Class 5C. Denied by a vote of 1-22-1. North Stafford: Stafford County Schools requests that Brooke Point, Mountain View, North Stafford and Stafford high schools be moved from Class 5D to Class 5C. Denied by a vote of 1-22-1. Stafford: Stafford County Schools requests that Brooke Point, Mountain View, North Stafford and Stafford high schools be moved from Class 5D to Class 5C. Denied by a vote of 1-22-1.



TIMELINE: