2019 Virginia Wesleyan Team Camp Brackets

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Updates to follow ....

More Virginia Wesleyan Team Camp Info Here


Blue Bracket:

Iksc8vlewayc4hbp3ivm

Silver Bracket:

Dzqjsjknnsst1k1p3txx

White Bracket (JV):

Janjrmg7t2afuigkj9nu
