Charlottesville, Va. - Due to the predicted weather forecast for this weekend, the Class 3 & 4 VHSL baseball and softball semifinals in Salem are postponed. The semifinals and finals will now be held next Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14 in Salem.

Additionally, the Class 1 & 2 VHSL baseball and softball semifinals in Radford and at Calfee Park will be played next Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14. Times for each game will be announced as soon as possible.

The new schedule is as follows:





Softball

Thursday, June 13

Class 1 & 2 at Radford University

Class 3 Semifinals: Turner Ashby vs. Skyline – 9:00 am at Moyer Complex

Class 3 Semifinals: Liberty-Bedford vs. Warren County -- 9:00 am at Moyer Complex

Class 4 Semifinals: William Byrd vs. Great Bridge – 11:00 am at Moyer Complex

Class 4 Semifinals: Woodgrove vs. Grafton -- 11:00 am at Moyer Complex



Friday, June 14

Class 3 Finals – 9:00 am at Moyer Complex

Class 4 Finals – 11:00 am at Moyer Complex





Baseball

Thursday, June 13

Class 1 & 2 at Calfee Park

Class 3 Semifinals: Brookville (19-8) vs. Tabb (20-3) – 9:00 am at Kiwanis Field

Class 3 Semifinals: Fluvanna (21-3) vs. Brentsville District (21-3) – Noon at Kiwanis Field

Class 4 Semifinals: Liberty Christian (25-1) vs. Lafayette (17-7) – 3:00 pm at Kiwanis Field

Class 4 Semifinals: Riverside (17-7) vs. Great Bridge (18-6) – 6:00 pm at Kiwanis Field



Friday, June 14



Class 3 Finals – 9:00 am at Kiwanis Field

Class 4 Finals – 12 Noon at Kiwanis Field



