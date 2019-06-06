News More News
2019 VHSL Spring Jubilee Class 1-4 Schedule Changes

BASEBALL & SOFTBALL:

Charlottesville, Va. - Due to the predicted weather forecast for this weekend, the Class 3 & 4 VHSL baseball and softball semifinals in Salem are postponed. The semifinals and finals will now be held next Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14 in Salem.

Additionally, the Class 1 & 2 VHSL baseball and softball semifinals in Radford and at Calfee Park will be played next Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14. Times for each game will be announced as soon as possible.

The new schedule is as follows:


Softball

Thursday, June 13

Class 1 & 2 at Radford University

Class 3 Semifinals: Turner Ashby vs. Skyline – 9:00 am at Moyer Complex
Class 3 Semifinals: Liberty-Bedford vs. Warren County -- 9:00 am at Moyer Complex

Class 4 Semifinals: William Byrd vs. Great Bridge – 11:00 am at Moyer Complex
Class 4 Semifinals: Woodgrove vs. Grafton -- 11:00 am at Moyer Complex


Friday, June 14

Class 3 Finals – 9:00 am at Moyer Complex

Class 4 Finals – 11:00 am at Moyer Complex


Baseball

Thursday, June 13

Class 1 & 2 at Calfee Park

Class 3 Semifinals: Brookville (19-8) vs. Tabb (20-3) – 9:00 am at Kiwanis Field

Class 3 Semifinals: Fluvanna (21-3) vs. Brentsville District (21-3) – Noon at Kiwanis Field

Class 4 Semifinals: Liberty Christian (25-1) vs. Lafayette (17-7) – 3:00 pm at Kiwanis Field

Class 4 Semifinals: Riverside (17-7) vs. Great Bridge (18-6) – 6:00 pm at Kiwanis Field


Friday, June 14

Class 3 Finals – 9:00 am at Kiwanis Field

Class 4 Finals – 12 Noon at Kiwanis Field


SOCCER:

Charlottesville, Va. - Due to the predicted weather forecast for this weekend, the Class 2 VHSL girls soccer semifinals have been modified. Please note the changes below.


Class 2 Girls Soccer

Semifinals - James River-Buchanan vs. Maggie Walker - 1:00 pm, Friday, at Christiansburg HS

Semifinals - Radford vs. George Mason - 1 pm, Friday at the Radford Recreational Field

Finals - 11:00 am, Saturday at RU Recreational Field


TENNIS:

Charlottesville, Va. - Due to the predicted weather forecast for this weekend, the Class 3 & 4 VHSL boys and girls doubles and team tennis schedules and locations have been changed. Also, the Class 1 and 2 boys and girls tennis schedules have been adjusted. Please note the changes below.


Class 1 & 2 Boys and Girls Tennis

Doubles Matches - Friday, June 7 at the Virginia Tech Tennis Center. (Match times remain as scheduled previously.)

Team Finals - Saturday, June 8 at at the Virginia Tech Tennis Center. (Match times will remain as scheduled previously.)



Friday, June 7 Class 3 & 4 Doubles

Hunting Hills Country Club- 5220 Hunting Hill Drive, Roanoke, VA 24018

Class 3 Girls Semifinals – 11:00 am

Class 3 Girls Finals – 1:00 pm

Class 3 Boys Semifinals – 5:30 pm

Class 3 Boys Finals – 7: 30 pm


Sun Tennis Center- 5849 Starkey Rd., Roanoke, VA 24018

Class 4 Girls Semifinals – 9:00 am

Class 4 Girls Finals – 1:00 pm

Class 4 Boys Semifinals -11:00 am

Class 4 Boys Finals – 1:00 pm


Saturday, June 8 Team Championships

Hunting Hills Country Club

Class 3 Girls Finals – 1:00 pm


Sun Tennis Center

Class 3 Boys Finals – 2:00 pm


Burrow-Burleson Tennis Center- 570 Beamer Way, Blacksburg, VA 24060

Class 4 Girls Final – 4:00 pm

Class 4 Boys Final – 4:00 pm


For More VHSL Athletics Related Info:

Be sure to the visit the Virginia High School League's official web site - VHSL.org - with tabs for each sport in the spring season. Hyperlinks for those can be found below...

VHSL's Baseball Page

VHSL's Softball Page

VHSL's Soccer Page

VHSL's Tennis Page

VHSL's Outdoor Track Page

VHSL's Lacrosse Page

