2019 VHSL Spring Jubilee Class 1-4 Schedule Changes
BASEBALL & SOFTBALL:
Charlottesville, Va. - Due to the predicted weather forecast for this weekend, the Class 3 & 4 VHSL baseball and softball semifinals in Salem are postponed. The semifinals and finals will now be held next Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14 in Salem.
Additionally, the Class 1 & 2 VHSL baseball and softball semifinals in Radford and at Calfee Park will be played next Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14. Times for each game will be announced as soon as possible.
The new schedule is as follows:
Softball
Thursday, June 13
Class 1 & 2 at Radford University
Class 3 Semifinals: Turner Ashby vs. Skyline – 9:00 am at Moyer Complex
Class 3 Semifinals: Liberty-Bedford vs. Warren County -- 9:00 am at Moyer Complex
Class 4 Semifinals: William Byrd vs. Great Bridge – 11:00 am at Moyer Complex
Class 4 Semifinals: Woodgrove vs. Grafton -- 11:00 am at Moyer Complex
Friday, June 14
Class 3 Finals – 9:00 am at Moyer Complex
Class 4 Finals – 11:00 am at Moyer Complex
Baseball
Thursday, June 13
Class 1 & 2 at Calfee Park
Class 3 Semifinals: Brookville (19-8) vs. Tabb (20-3) – 9:00 am at Kiwanis Field
Class 3 Semifinals: Fluvanna (21-3) vs. Brentsville District (21-3) – Noon at Kiwanis Field
Class 4 Semifinals: Liberty Christian (25-1) vs. Lafayette (17-7) – 3:00 pm at Kiwanis Field
Class 4 Semifinals: Riverside (17-7) vs. Great Bridge (18-6) – 6:00 pm at Kiwanis Field
Friday, June 14
Class 3 Finals – 9:00 am at Kiwanis Field
Class 4 Finals – 12 Noon at Kiwanis Field
SOCCER:
Charlottesville, Va. - Due to the predicted weather forecast for this weekend, the Class 2 VHSL girls soccer semifinals have been modified. Please note the changes below.
Class 2 Girls Soccer
Semifinals - James River-Buchanan vs. Maggie Walker - 1:00 pm, Friday, at Christiansburg HS
Semifinals - Radford vs. George Mason - 1 pm, Friday at the Radford Recreational Field
Finals - 11:00 am, Saturday at RU Recreational Field
TENNIS:
Charlottesville, Va. - Due to the predicted weather forecast for this weekend, the Class 3 & 4 VHSL boys and girls doubles and team tennis schedules and locations have been changed. Also, the Class 1 and 2 boys and girls tennis schedules have been adjusted. Please note the changes below.
Class 1 & 2 Boys and Girls Tennis
Doubles Matches - Friday, June 7 at the Virginia Tech Tennis Center. (Match times remain as scheduled previously.)
Team Finals - Saturday, June 8 at at the Virginia Tech Tennis Center. (Match times will remain as scheduled previously.)
Friday, June 7 Class 3 & 4 Doubles
Hunting Hills Country Club- 5220 Hunting Hill Drive, Roanoke, VA 24018
Class 3 Girls Semifinals – 11:00 am
Class 3 Girls Finals – 1:00 pm
Class 3 Boys Semifinals – 5:30 pm
Class 3 Boys Finals – 7: 30 pm
Sun Tennis Center- 5849 Starkey Rd., Roanoke, VA 24018
Class 4 Girls Semifinals – 9:00 am
Class 4 Girls Finals – 1:00 pm
Class 4 Boys Semifinals -11:00 am
Class 4 Boys Finals – 1:00 pm
Saturday, June 8 Team Championships
Hunting Hills Country Club
Class 3 Girls Finals – 1:00 pm
Sun Tennis Center
Class 3 Boys Finals – 2:00 pm
Burrow-Burleson Tennis Center- 570 Beamer Way, Blacksburg, VA 24060
Class 4 Girls Final – 4:00 pm
Class 4 Boys Final – 4:00 pm
