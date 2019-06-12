News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-12 13:36:15 -0500') }} baseball Edit

2019 VHSL Spring Baseball & Softball Jubilee Lineup

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Mother Nature has played havoc with the Virginia High School League Spring Jubilee Sports schedule as Champions wait to be crowned in both baseball and softball across each of the six classifications for the 2019 season.

Below are the latest changes and we'll modify as more updates come along....


VHSL BASEBALL / SOFTBALL SCHEDULE FOR CLASS 1 + 2:

Charlottesville, Va. – The Class 1 & 2 baseball and softball semifinals and finals schedules will be held Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14 with baseball at Calfee Park in Pulaski and softball at Radford University. The Class 3 & 4 and Class 5 & 6 baseball and softball schedules will be announced as soon as possible.

Please note times and locations below.


Baseball Schedule at Calfee Park

Thursday, June 13

Class 1 Semifinals – 9:00 am, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Lancaster

Class 1 Semifinals – Noon, Auburn vs. Riverheads

Class 2 Semifinals – 3:00 pm, Lebanon vs. Page County

Class 2 Semifinals – 6:00 pm, Chatham vs. Stuarts Draft


Friday, June 14

Class 1 Championship – 9:00 am

Class 2 Championship - Noon


Softball Schedule at Radford University

Thursday, June 13

Class 2 Semifinals – 9:00 am, Lebanon vs. Madison County

Class 2 Semifinals – Noon, Richlands vs. Page County

Class 1 Semifinals – 3:00 pm, Northwood vs. Rappahannock County

Class 1 Semifinals – 6:00 pm, Auburn vs. Riverheads


Friday, June 14

Class 2 Championship – 9:00 am

Class 1 Championship - Noon


VHSL BASEBALL / SOFTBALL SCHEDULE FOR CLASS 3 + 4:  

Charlottesville, Va. - The Class 3 & 4 baseball and softball semifinals and finals will be held Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14 with baseball at at Kiwanis Field in Salem and softball at the Moyer Complex in Salem. The Class Class 5 & 6 baseball and softball schedules will be announced as soon as possible.

The new schedule is as follows:


Baseball

Thursday, June 13

Class 4 Semifinals – Riverside vs. Great Bridge, 9:00 am at Kiwanis Field

Class 4 Semifinals – Liberty Christian vs. Lafayette, Noon at Kiwanis Field

Class 3 Semifinals – Brookville vs. Tabb, 3:00 pm at Kiwanis Field

Class 3 Semifinals – Fluvanna County vs. Brenstville District, 6:00 pm at Kiwanis Field


Friday, June 14

Class 4 Finals – 9:00 am at Kiwanis Field

Class 3 Finals – Noon at Kiwanis Field


Softball

Thursday, June 13

Class 3 Semifinals – Turner Ashby vs. Skyline, 9:00 am at Moyer Complex

Class 3 Semifinals – Liberty-Bedford vs. Warren County, 9:00 am at Moyer Complex

Class 4 Semifinals – William Byrd vs. Great Bridge, 11:00 am at Moyer Complex

Class 4 Semfinals – Woodgrove vs. Grafton, 11:00 am at Moyer Complex


Friday, June 14

Class 3 Finals – 9:00 am at Moyer Complex

Class 4 Finals – 11:00 am at Moyer Complex


VHSL BASEBALL / SOFTBALL SCHEDULE FOR CLASS 5 + 6:  

Charlottesville, Va. - The Class 5 & 6 baseball and softball semifinals and finals will be held Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14 with Class 5 baseball and softball at Glen Allen High Schools and Class 6 baseball and softball at Deep Run High School.

The new schedule is as follows:


Baseball

Thursday, June 13

Class 5 Semifinals – Stafford vs. Hickory, 12:00 noon at Glen Allen HS

Class 5 Semifinals – Halifax County vs. Mills Godwin, 3:00 pm at Glen Allen HS

Class 6 Semifinals – Westfield vs. Ocean Lakes, 12:00 noon at Deep Run HS

Class 6 Semifinals – Lake Braddock vs. James River-Midlothian, 3:00 pm at Deep Run HS


Friday, June 14

Class 5 Finals – 12:30 pm at Glen Allen HS. If Hickory advances, 4:00 pm at Glen Allen HS

Class 6 Finals – 12:30 pm at Deep Run HS


Softball

Thursday, June 13

Class 5 Semifinals – Mountain View vs. Mills Godwin, 12:00 noon at Glen Allen HS

Class 5 Semifinals – Stone Bridge vs. Glen Allen, 3:00 pm at Glen Allen HS

Class 6 Semifinals – Langley vs. Cosby, 12:00 noon at Deep Run HS

Class 6 Semfinals – South County vs. Manchester, 3:00 pm at Deep Run HS


Friday, June 14

Class 5 Finals – 12:30 pm, 12:30 pm at Glen Allen HS

Class 6 Finals – 12:30 pm, 12:30 pm at Deep Run HS


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}