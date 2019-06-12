Mother Nature has played havoc with the Virginia High School League Spring Jubilee Sports schedule as Champions wait to be crowned in both baseball and softball across each of the six classifications for the 2019 season. Below are the latest changes and we'll modify as more updates come along....



VHSL BASEBALL / SOFTBALL SCHEDULE FOR CLASS 1 + 2:

Charlottesville, Va. – The Class 1 & 2 baseball and softball semifinals and finals schedules will be held Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14 with baseball at Calfee Park in Pulaski and softball at Radford University. The Class 3 & 4 and Class 5 & 6 baseball and softball schedules will be announced as soon as possible. Please note times and locations below.

Baseball Schedule at Calfee Park Thursday, June 13 Class 1 Semifinals – 9:00 am, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Lancaster Class 1 Semifinals – Noon, Auburn vs. Riverheads Class 2 Semifinals – 3:00 pm, Lebanon vs. Page County Class 2 Semifinals – 6:00 pm, Chatham vs. Stuarts Draft

Friday, June 14 Class 1 Championship – 9:00 am Class 2 Championship - Noon

Softball Schedule at Radford University Thursday, June 13 Class 2 Semifinals – 9:00 am, Lebanon vs. Madison County Class 2 Semifinals – Noon, Richlands vs. Page County Class 1 Semifinals – 3:00 pm, Northwood vs. Rappahannock County Class 1 Semifinals – 6:00 pm, Auburn vs. Riverheads

Friday, June 14 Class 2 Championship – 9:00 am Class 1 Championship - Noon



VHSL BASEBALL / SOFTBALL SCHEDULE FOR CLASS 3 + 4:

Charlottesville, Va. - The Class 3 & 4 baseball and softball semifinals and finals will be held Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14 with baseball at at Kiwanis Field in Salem and softball at the Moyer Complex in Salem. The Class Class 5 & 6 baseball and softball schedules will be announced as soon as possible. The new schedule is as follows:

Baseball Thursday, June 13 Class 4 Semifinals – Riverside vs. Great Bridge, 9:00 am at Kiwanis Field Class 4 Semifinals – Liberty Christian vs. Lafayette, Noon at Kiwanis Field Class 3 Semifinals – Brookville vs. Tabb, 3:00 pm at Kiwanis Field Class 3 Semifinals – Fluvanna County vs. Brenstville District, 6:00 pm at Kiwanis Field

Friday, June 14 Class 4 Finals – 9:00 am at Kiwanis Field Class 3 Finals – Noon at Kiwanis Field

Softball Thursday, June 13 Class 3 Semifinals – Turner Ashby vs. Skyline, 9:00 am at Moyer Complex Class 3 Semifinals – Liberty-Bedford vs. Warren County, 9:00 am at Moyer Complex Class 4 Semifinals – William Byrd vs. Great Bridge, 11:00 am at Moyer Complex Class 4 Semfinals – Woodgrove vs. Grafton, 11:00 am at Moyer Complex

Friday, June 14 Class 3 Finals – 9:00 am at Moyer Complex Class 4 Finals – 11:00 am at Moyer Complex



VHSL BASEBALL / SOFTBALL SCHEDULE FOR CLASS 5 + 6: