2019 VHSL Spring Baseball & Softball Jubilee Lineup
Mother Nature has played havoc with the Virginia High School League Spring Jubilee Sports schedule as Champions wait to be crowned in both baseball and softball across each of the six classifications for the 2019 season.
Below are the latest changes and we'll modify as more updates come along....
VHSL BASEBALL / SOFTBALL SCHEDULE FOR CLASS 1 + 2:
Charlottesville, Va. – The Class 1 & 2 baseball and softball semifinals and finals schedules will be held Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14 with baseball at Calfee Park in Pulaski and softball at Radford University. The Class 3 & 4 and Class 5 & 6 baseball and softball schedules will be announced as soon as possible.
Please note times and locations below.
Baseball Schedule at Calfee Park
Thursday, June 13
Class 1 Semifinals – 9:00 am, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Lancaster
Class 1 Semifinals – Noon, Auburn vs. Riverheads
Class 2 Semifinals – 3:00 pm, Lebanon vs. Page County
Class 2 Semifinals – 6:00 pm, Chatham vs. Stuarts Draft
Friday, June 14
Class 1 Championship – 9:00 am
Class 2 Championship - Noon
Softball Schedule at Radford University
Thursday, June 13
Class 2 Semifinals – 9:00 am, Lebanon vs. Madison County
Class 2 Semifinals – Noon, Richlands vs. Page County
Class 1 Semifinals – 3:00 pm, Northwood vs. Rappahannock County
Class 1 Semifinals – 6:00 pm, Auburn vs. Riverheads
Friday, June 14
Class 2 Championship – 9:00 am
Class 1 Championship - Noon
VHSL BASEBALL / SOFTBALL SCHEDULE FOR CLASS 3 + 4:
Charlottesville, Va. - The Class 3 & 4 baseball and softball semifinals and finals will be held Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14 with baseball at at Kiwanis Field in Salem and softball at the Moyer Complex in Salem. The Class Class 5 & 6 baseball and softball schedules will be announced as soon as possible.
The new schedule is as follows:
Baseball
Thursday, June 13
Class 4 Semifinals – Riverside vs. Great Bridge, 9:00 am at Kiwanis Field
Class 4 Semifinals – Liberty Christian vs. Lafayette, Noon at Kiwanis Field
Class 3 Semifinals – Brookville vs. Tabb, 3:00 pm at Kiwanis Field
Class 3 Semifinals – Fluvanna County vs. Brenstville District, 6:00 pm at Kiwanis Field
Friday, June 14
Class 4 Finals – 9:00 am at Kiwanis Field
Class 3 Finals – Noon at Kiwanis Field
Softball
Thursday, June 13
Class 3 Semifinals – Turner Ashby vs. Skyline, 9:00 am at Moyer Complex
Class 3 Semifinals – Liberty-Bedford vs. Warren County, 9:00 am at Moyer Complex
Class 4 Semifinals – William Byrd vs. Great Bridge, 11:00 am at Moyer Complex
Class 4 Semfinals – Woodgrove vs. Grafton, 11:00 am at Moyer Complex
Friday, June 14
Class 3 Finals – 9:00 am at Moyer Complex
Class 4 Finals – 11:00 am at Moyer Complex
VHSL BASEBALL / SOFTBALL SCHEDULE FOR CLASS 5 + 6:
Charlottesville, Va. - The Class 5 & 6 baseball and softball semifinals and finals will be held Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14 with Class 5 baseball and softball at Glen Allen High Schools and Class 6 baseball and softball at Deep Run High School.
The new schedule is as follows:
Baseball
Thursday, June 13
Class 5 Semifinals – Stafford vs. Hickory, 12:00 noon at Glen Allen HS
Class 5 Semifinals – Halifax County vs. Mills Godwin, 3:00 pm at Glen Allen HS
Class 6 Semifinals – Westfield vs. Ocean Lakes, 12:00 noon at Deep Run HS
Class 6 Semifinals – Lake Braddock vs. James River-Midlothian, 3:00 pm at Deep Run HS
Friday, June 14
Class 5 Finals – 12:30 pm at Glen Allen HS. If Hickory advances, 4:00 pm at Glen Allen HS
Class 6 Finals – 12:30 pm at Deep Run HS
Softball
Thursday, June 13
Class 5 Semifinals – Mountain View vs. Mills Godwin, 12:00 noon at Glen Allen HS
Class 5 Semifinals – Stone Bridge vs. Glen Allen, 3:00 pm at Glen Allen HS
Class 6 Semifinals – Langley vs. Cosby, 12:00 noon at Deep Run HS
Class 6 Semfinals – South County vs. Manchester, 3:00 pm at Deep Run HS
Friday, June 14
Class 5 Finals – 12:30 pm, 12:30 pm at Glen Allen HS
Class 6 Finals – 12:30 pm, 12:30 pm at Deep Run HS