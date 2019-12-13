WHO: 2019 VHSL Football Championships





WHAT: Live coverage of VHSL Finals





WHEN: December 14, 2019





WHERE: Fans can watch the VHSL Football Championships live online with a subscription at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/vhsl/football





WHY: Fans, family and alumni unable to attend the event can watch the 2019 VHSL Football Championships live from wherever they are on the NFHS Network. The Network is a joint venture between the NFHS, its member associations – including the VHSL – and PlayOn! Sports.



