2019 VHSL Football Championships to Stream Live on the NFHS Network

WHO: 2019 VHSL Football Championships


WHAT: Live coverage of VHSL Finals


WHEN: December 14, 2019


WHERE: Fans can watch the VHSL Football Championships live online with a subscription at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/vhsl/football


WHY: Fans, family and alumni unable to attend the event can watch the 2019 VHSL Football Championships live from wherever they are on the NFHS Network. The Network is a joint venture between the NFHS, its member associations – including the VHSL – and PlayOn! Sports.


Saturday's Championship Game Schedule:

NOON:

Class 1 Finals - Galax (12-1) vs. Riverheads (14-0)

Class 3 Finals - Lord Botetourt (14-0) vs. Hopewell (14-0)
Announcers - Mark Fought

Class 5 Finals - Maury (14-0) vs. Stone Bridge (12-1)
Announcers - Andy Hayes and Matthew Hatfield


4:30 PM:

Class 2 Finals - Appomattox County (12-2) vs. Stuarts Draft (13-1)

Class 4 Finals - Lake Taylor (12-2) vs. Tuscarora (13-1)
Announcers - Mark Fought

Class 6 Finals - Oscar Smith (13-1) vs. South County (14-0)
Announcers - Andy Hayes and Matthew Hatfield


