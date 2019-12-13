2019 VHSL Football Championships to Stream Live on the NFHS Network
WHO: 2019 VHSL Football Championships
WHAT: Live coverage of VHSL Finals
WHEN: December 14, 2019
WHERE: Fans can watch the VHSL Football Championships live online with a subscription at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/vhsl/football
WHY: Fans, family and alumni unable to attend the event can watch the 2019 VHSL Football Championships live from wherever they are on the NFHS Network. The Network is a joint venture between the NFHS, its member associations – including the VHSL – and PlayOn! Sports.
Saturday's Championship Game Schedule:
NOON:
Class 1 Finals - Galax (12-1) vs. Riverheads (14-0)
Class 3 Finals - Lord Botetourt (14-0) vs. Hopewell (14-0)
Announcers - Mark Fought
Class 5 Finals - Maury (14-0) vs. Stone Bridge (12-1)
Announcers - Andy Hayes and Matthew Hatfield
4:30 PM:
Class 2 Finals - Appomattox County (12-2) vs. Stuarts Draft (13-1)
Class 4 Finals - Lake Taylor (12-2) vs. Tuscarora (13-1)
Announcers - Mark Fought
Class 6 Finals - Oscar Smith (13-1) vs. South County (14-0)
Announcers - Andy Hayes and Matthew Hatfield