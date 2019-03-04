2019 VHSL State Basketball Tournament Central
The 2019 Virginia High School League State Basketball Tournament is always one of the most anticipated events on the calendar for athletics in the Commonwealth.
Below, we give you complete info, links to brackets, how to watch the games streaming on the web and so much more . . .
FULL BRACKETS:
VHSL Playoff Brackets (Pages 1-6 = Regionals; Pages 7-10 = State Tournament for Boys & Girls) with Records & Scores Here
See the VHSL Playoff Brackets Master Page Here
BOYS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKETS:
Class 6 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here
Class 5 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here
Class 4 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here
Class 3 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here
Class 2 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here
Class 1 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here
GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKETS:
Class 6 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here
Class 5 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here
Class 4 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here
Class 3 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here
Class 2 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here
Class 1 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE (BOYS + GIRLS) AT VCU:
Girls Class 5 State Finals: Wed. March 6 at 12:30 PM
Boys Class 5 State Finals: Wed. March 6 at 2:30 PM
Girls Class 6 State Finals: Wed. March 6 at 6 PM
Boys Class 6 State Finals: Wed. March 6 at 8 PM
Girls Class 3 State Finals: Thurs. March 7 at 12:30 PM
Boys Class 3 State Finals: Thurs. March 7 at 2:30 PM
Girls Class 4 State Finals: Thurs. March 7 at 6 PM
Boys Class 4 State Finals: Thurs. March 7 at 8 PM
Girls Class 1 State Finals: Sat. March 9 at 11 AM
Boys Class 1 State Finals: Sat. March 9 at 1 PM
Girls Class 2 State Finals: Sat. March 9 at 4:30 PM
Boys Class 2 State Finals: Sat. March 9 at 6:30 PM
LINKS TO WATCH STATE FINALS ON NFHS NETWORK:
Wednesday, March 6 at 12:30 PM:
Girls Class 5 State Finals - Watch Here
Wednesday, March 6 at 2:30 PM:
Boys Class 5 State Finals - Watch Here
Wednesday, March 6 at 6 PM:
Girls Class 5 State Finals - Watch Here
Wednesday, March 6 at 8 PM:
Boys Class 5 State Finals - Watch Here
Thursday, March 7 at 12:30 PM:
Girls Class 3 State Finals - Watch Here
Thursday, March 7 at 2:30 PM:
Boys Class 3 State Finals - Watch Here
Thursday, March 7 at 6 PM:
Girls Class 4 State Finals - Watch Here
Thursday, March 7 at 8 PM:
Boys Class 4 State Finals - Watch Here
Saturday, March 9 at 11 AM:
Girls Class 1 State Finals - Watch Here
Saturday, March 9 at 1 PM:
Boys Class 1 State Finals - Watch Here
Saturday, March 9 at 4:30 PM:
Girls Class 2 State Finals - Watch Here
Saturday, March 9 at 6:30 PM:
Boys Class 2 State Finals - Watch Here
PURCHASE ONLINE TICKETS:
ROSTERS + VHSL TOURNAMENT BASKETBALL HISTORY:
WHO'S GOING TO WIN? SEE OUR PREDICTIONS HERE:
VHSL State Semifinal Predictions for 3/4/19 & 3/3/19 Here
VHSL State Quarterfinal Predictions for 3/1/19 Here
