2019 VHSL State Basketball Tournament Central

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

The 2019 Virginia High School League State Basketball Tournament is always one of the most anticipated events on the calendar for athletics in the Commonwealth.

Below, we give you complete info, links to brackets, how to watch the games streaming on the web and so much more . . .


FULL BRACKETS:

VHSL Playoff Brackets (Pages 1-6 = Regionals; Pages 7-10 = State Tournament for Boys & Girls) with Records & Scores Here


See the VHSL Playoff Brackets Master Page Here


BOYS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKETS:

Class 6 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here

Class 5 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here

Class 4 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here

Class 3 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here

Class 2 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here

Class 1 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here


GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKETS:

Class 6 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here

Class 5 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here

Class 4 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here

Class 3 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here

Class 2 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here

Class 1 State Tournament Bracket with Times & Locations Here


STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE (BOYS + GIRLS) AT VCU:

Girls Class 5 State Finals: Wed. March 6 at 12:30 PM
Boys Class 5 State Finals: Wed. March 6 at 2:30 PM

Girls Class 6 State Finals: Wed. March 6 at 6 PM
Boys Class 6 State Finals: Wed. March 6 at 8 PM

Girls Class 3 State Finals: Thurs. March 7 at 12:30 PM
Boys Class 3 State Finals: Thurs. March 7 at 2:30 PM

Girls Class 4 State Finals: Thurs. March 7 at 6 PM
Boys Class 4 State Finals: Thurs. March 7 at 8 PM

Girls Class 1 State Finals: Sat. March 9 at 11 AM
Boys Class 1 State Finals: Sat. March 9 at 1 PM

Girls Class 2 State Finals: Sat. March 9 at 4:30 PM
Boys Class 2 State Finals: Sat. March 9 at 6:30 PM


LINKS TO WATCH STATE FINALS ON NFHS NETWORK:

Wednesday, March 6 at 12:30 PM:
Girls Class 5 State Finals - Watch Here

Wednesday, March 6 at 2:30 PM:
Boys Class 5 State Finals - Watch Here

Wednesday, March 6 at 6 PM:
Girls Class 5 State Finals - Watch Here

Wednesday, March 6 at 8 PM:
Boys Class 5 State Finals - Watch Here


Thursday, March 7 at 12:30 PM:
Girls Class 3 State Finals - Watch Here

Thursday, March 7 at 2:30 PM:
Boys Class 3 State Finals - Watch Here

Thursday, March 7 at 6 PM:
Girls Class 4 State Finals - Watch Here

Thursday, March 7 at 8 PM:
Boys Class 4 State Finals - Watch Here


Saturday, March 9 at 11 AM:
Girls Class 1 State Finals - Watch Here

Saturday, March 9 at 1 PM:
Boys Class 1 State Finals - Watch Here

Saturday, March 9 at 4:30 PM:
Girls Class 2 State Finals - Watch Here

Saturday, March 9 at 6:30 PM:
Boys Class 2 State Finals - Watch Here


PURCHASE ONLINE TICKETS:

Get your Online Tickets Here


ROSTERS + VHSL TOURNAMENT BASKETBALL HISTORY:

View and/or Download the VHSL State Basketball Tournament Program Here


WHO'S GOING TO WIN?  SEE OUR PREDICTIONS HERE:

VHSL State Semifinal Predictions for 3/4/19 & 3/3/19 Here

VHSL State Quarterfinal Predictions for 3/1/19 Here



