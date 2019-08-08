The Annual Jeff Jones Basketball Team Camp at Old Dominion University will take place on Friday, August 9th through Sunday, August 11th in the practice gym and the rec center of the Norfolk campus.

Jones is 140-67 (.676) overall in six seasons at the helm of the Monarchs. He led ODU to a 26-9 overall mark, 13-5 in Conference USA, where they won both the regular season and tournament crown on their way to reaching the NCAA Tournament.

