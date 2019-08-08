News More News
2019 Norfolk State Basketball Team Camp Info

Robert Jones and the Spartans earned a signature win by beating Alabama in this past season's NIT (Matthew Hatfield)
The Annual Robert Jones Basketball Team Camp at Norfolk State University will take place on Friday, August 9th through Sunday, August 11th at Echols Arena and Gills Gymnasium on the school's campus.

Jones is 109-96 (.532) overall in six seasons at the helm of the Spartans, which includes a 22-14 mark this past season and regular season title in the MEAC. Norfolk State reached the NIT, where they upset No. 1 seed Alabama out of the SEC in one of the biggest upsets by point spread in the tourney's history.

Full 2019 Norfolk State Basketball Team Camp Schedule Here


