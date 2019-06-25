News More News
2019 Master VHSL Football Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League 2019 Master Football Schedule is now posted on the VHSL website. The master schedule can be found on the football home page: https://www.vhsl.org/football/ under Resources or by clicking the 2019 Master Football Schedule button.

The out-of-state and private school schedules will be added and posted by August 1st.

Please note that the VHSL office is still receiving updates/corrections. They will re-post the Master Schedule during the week of July 8th in order to incorporate any updates.


View VHSL Master 2019 Football Schedule Here

