2019 Heritage Basketball Summer League
Heritage High School in Newport News will be holding its annual Summer League beginning on Tune, June 11th and running through Thursday, July 18th before concluding with playoff action.
Below you can find a schedule with results updated as the info becomes available to us.
2019 Heritage Summer League Schedule:
Tuesday, June 11:
6 PM - Bethel vs. Kecoughtan
7 PM - Peninsula Catholic vs. Lakeland
8 PM - Lafayette vs. Grafton
9 PM - Smithfield vs. Heritage
Wednesday, June 12:
6 PM - Kecoughtan vs. Smithfield
7 PM - Heritage vs. Grafton
8 PM - Norcom vs. Landstown
9 PM - Bethel vs. Hampton
Thursday, June 13:
6 PM - Grafton vs. Kecoughtan
7 PM - Lakeland vs. Bethel
8 PM - Heritage vs. Norcom
9 PM - Nansemond River vs. Grafton
Monday, June 17:
6 PM - Kecoughtan vs. Hampton
7 PM - Peninsula Catholic vs. Lafayette
8 PM - Heritage vs. Norcom
9 PM - Nansemond River vs. Grafton
Tuesday, June 18:
6 PM - Woodside vs. Bethel
7 PM - Lakeland vs. Smithfield
8 PM - Lafayette vs. Bethel
9 PM - Landstown vs. Grafton
Wednesday, June 19:
6 PM - Grafton vs. Hampton
7 PM - Nansemond River vs. Kecoughtan
8 PM - Lafayette vs. Norcom
9 PM - Woodside vs. Lakeland
Thursday, June 20:
6 PM - Woodside vs. Nansemond River
7 PM - Hampton vs. Smithfield
8 PM - Lakeland vs. Landstown
9 PM - Lafayette vs. Heritage
Tuesday, June 25:
6 PM - Woodside vs. Kecoughtan
7 PM - Hampton vs. Lakeland
8 PM - Grafton vs. Norcom
9 PM - Nansemond River vs. Heritage
Wednesday, June 26:
6 PM - Smithfield vs. Lafayette
7 PM - Lakeland vs. Grafton
8 PM - Hampton vs. Nansemond River
9 PM - Heritage vs. Bethel
Thursday, June 27:
6 PM - Bethel vs. Landstown
7 PM - Lakeland vs. Kecoughtan
8 PM - Norcom vs. Peninsula Catholic
9 PM - Woodside vs. Smithfield
*** No Games week of July 1-5 due to VHSL Dead Period ***
Tuesday, July 9:
6 PM - Norcom vs. Nansemond River
7 PM - Grafton vs. Peninsula Catholic
8 PM - Heritage vs. Landstown
9 PM - Kecoughtan vs. Peninsula Catholic
Wednesday, July 10:
6 PM - Peninsula Catholic vs. Nansemond River
7 PM - Woodside vs. Hampton
8 PM - Norcom vs. Smithfield
9 PM - Hampton vs. Lafayette
Thursday, July 11:
6 PM - Bethel vs. Smithfield
7 PM - Woodside vs. Grafton
8 PM - Landstown vs. Peninsula Catholic
Tuesday, July 16:
6 PM - Smithfield vs. Peninsula Catholic
7 PM - Heritage vs. Kecoughtan
8 PM - Woodside vs. Norcom
9 PM - Nansemond River vs. Landstown
Wednesday, July 17:
6 PM - Peninsula Catholic vs. Woodside
7 PM - Landstown vs. Lafayette
8 PM - Nansemond River vs. Bethel
9 PM - Kecoughtan vs. Landstown
PLAYOFFS
Thursday, July 18:
6 PM - #8 vs. #9 Seed
7 PM - #4 vs. #13 Seed
8 PM - #5 vs. #12 Seed