{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 08:15:00 -0500') }} basketball

2019 Heritage Basketball Summer League

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Heritage High School in Newport News will be holding its annual Summer League beginning on Tune, June 11th and running through Thursday, July 18th before concluding with playoff action.

Below you can find a schedule with results updated as the info becomes available to us.


2019 Heritage Summer League Schedule:  

Tuesday, June 11:
6 PM - Bethel vs. Kecoughtan
7 PM - Peninsula Catholic vs. Lakeland
8 PM - Lafayette vs. Grafton
9 PM - Smithfield vs. Heritage

Wednesday, June 12:
6 PM - Kecoughtan vs. Smithfield
7 PM - Heritage vs. Grafton
8 PM - Norcom vs. Landstown
9 PM - Bethel vs. Hampton

Thursday, June 13:
6 PM - Grafton vs. Kecoughtan
7 PM - Lakeland vs. Bethel
8 PM - Heritage vs. Norcom
9 PM - Nansemond River vs. Grafton

Monday, June 17:
6 PM - Kecoughtan vs. Hampton
7 PM - Peninsula Catholic vs. Lafayette
8 PM - Heritage vs. Norcom
9 PM - Nansemond River vs. Grafton

Tuesday, June 18:
6 PM - Woodside vs. Bethel
7 PM - Lakeland vs. Smithfield
8 PM - Lafayette vs. Bethel
9 PM - Landstown vs. Grafton

Wednesday, June 19:
6 PM - Grafton vs. Hampton
7 PM - Nansemond River vs. Kecoughtan
8 PM - Lafayette vs. Norcom
9 PM - Woodside vs. Lakeland

Thursday, June 20:
6 PM - Woodside vs. Nansemond River
7 PM - Hampton vs. Smithfield
8 PM - Lakeland vs. Landstown
9 PM - Lafayette vs. Heritage

Tuesday, June 25:
6 PM - Woodside vs. Kecoughtan
7 PM - Hampton vs. Lakeland
8 PM - Grafton vs. Norcom
9 PM - Nansemond River vs. Heritage

Wednesday, June 26:
6 PM - Smithfield vs. Lafayette
7 PM - Lakeland vs. Grafton
8 PM - Hampton vs. Nansemond River
9 PM - Heritage vs. Bethel

Thursday, June 27:
6 PM - Bethel vs. Landstown
7 PM - Lakeland vs. Kecoughtan
8 PM - Norcom vs. Peninsula Catholic
9 PM - Woodside vs. Smithfield


*** No Games week of July 1-5 due to VHSL Dead Period ***


Tuesday, July 9:
6 PM - Norcom vs. Nansemond River
7 PM - Grafton vs. Peninsula Catholic
8 PM - Heritage vs. Landstown
9 PM - Kecoughtan vs. Peninsula Catholic

Wednesday, July 10:
6 PM - Peninsula Catholic vs. Nansemond River
7 PM - Woodside vs. Hampton
8 PM - Norcom vs. Smithfield
9 PM - Hampton vs. Lafayette

Thursday, July 11:
6 PM - Bethel vs. Smithfield
7 PM - Woodside vs. Grafton
8 PM - Landstown vs. Peninsula Catholic

Tuesday, July 16:
6 PM - Smithfield vs. Peninsula Catholic
7 PM - Heritage vs. Kecoughtan
8 PM - Woodside vs. Norcom
9 PM - Nansemond River vs. Landstown

Wednesday, July 17:
6 PM - Peninsula Catholic vs. Woodside
7 PM - Landstown vs. Lafayette
8 PM - Nansemond River vs. Bethel
9 PM - Kecoughtan vs. Landstown


PLAYOFFS

Thursday, July 18:
6 PM - #8 vs. #9 Seed
7 PM - #4 vs. #13 Seed
8 PM - #5 vs. #12 Seed


{{ article.author_name }}